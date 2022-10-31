After a couple decades-plus writing these columns, you’d think I’ve said everything there is to be said about elder issues, events, education, advocacy and so on. However, things keep moving along and I have confidence that you will all keep moving along, also.
However…
To paraphrase (and tweak) an oft repeated phrase from Lewis Carroll:
“The time has come, the walrus said, to speak of other things…” So let me be the walrus this time out, and step aside from the usual discussions.
The time has come for to put down the pen, drop the mic, scoot the keyboard over. Retirement has come and this will be the last “official” column from me as part of the O3A staff.
However…
I’ll still be around and about somewhere, as a member of the elder generation (elder meaning older than someone else) and want to say to all of you: Good job!
Good job on advocating for yourself and others, be they relatives, friends, neighbors or anyone else in our communities.
Good job on ferreting out important information and resources. And caring enough to follow-through!
Good job on continuing to volunteer, expend energy and compassion in order that our communities remain healthy.
And you know what? Sometimes it really is all about “me.” For each of us, it has to be at some time. Otherwise, it wouldn’t be all about “us.”
Thank you for allowing us to be part of the community. Thank you for information sharing opportunities whether said information came from us or from you. I have no doubt all will continue. That’s the type of community we are.
Thank you to all, and to all, farewell — at least from this space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.