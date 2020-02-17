As the mayor of Long Beach, I strive to keep the public informed of anything related to the city. My previous Mayor’s Corner articles have discussed everything from the budget, required improvements to the sewer system, police call volume and expansion of Discovery Trail.
At this time, I need to inform you of a violation in the water system. As part of our required regular testing, we had a test exceed the recommended value for safe drinking water for Total Trihalomethane (TTHM). Although this is not an emergency, as our customers, you have a right to know what happened, what you should do, and what we are doing to correct this situation.
Because we exceeded the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) for TTHM, the Department of Health requires us to take follow-up actions. The actions required are listed in the department order. We have previously hired an engineer to conduct a study and write a report on what we can do to eliminate the TTHM formation.
The Department of Health has given the city until November of 2023 to complete any necessary mitigation. The city budgeted last fall for a micro filter replacement in early March of this year which, by all indications, will bring us into compliance.
The MCL for TTHM is based upon the running annual average of samples taken during the past twelve-month period. Long Beach exceeded the TTHM MCL of 80 micrograms per liter (ug/L or parts per billion, ppb) in November 2019.
The running annual average concentration for our system was 82.8 ug/L.
TTHMs are chemicals which form when chlorine, which is used as a disinfecting treatment, reacts with natural organic matter in the drinking water.
We are working to minimize the formation of TTHMs while ensuring there is an adequate level of disinfection to operate the filtration treatment system.
Some people who drink water containing total trihalomethane in excess of the MCL over many years have an increased risk of getting cancer. We are committed to resolving this within 12 months.
Our next step is to notify all customers directly, so you will be receiving a mailing soon. Rest assured that myself, the city council and all staff members are concerned about water quality and taking immediate action to correct the situation. All elected officials live in Long Beach and drink the same water as everyone else. As previously stated, we have already taken action on our 2020 budget. Our 2020 budget included close to $300,000 in water quality improvements and another $35,000 to study remedies for the intermittent taste and odor issues we experienced over the past summer.
Your city staff has already met with engineers about those issues and have a plan to address both issues prior to this summer. If you have questions and would like more information, contact City Administrator David Glasson or Water Treatment Plant Operator Jake Binion. Call 360-642-4421 or email administrator@longbeachwa.gov.
We are committed to resolving this issue as soon as possible to ensure all citizens have quality water and no health hazards.
