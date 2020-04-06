I want to assure the residents of Long Beach that the city is committed to ensuring your safety. Although we are in an emergency with a virus, all of your first responders and city personnel are positioned to provide all essential services for you.
We have a volunteer fire department, and they are a fantastic group of men and women dedicated to your safety. They are well trained and experienced members of our great community. They have the equipment and capability to take care of our citizens.
Although we are a small city, we have an outstanding city crew. We have certified water plant operators and wastewater plant operators. They have earned the Washington state “Operator of the Year” award many times. Only a few cities receive this award. Our parks, streets and city crew have many talents, great training, and strive to provide the highest level of service to you.
Our Police Department is made up of exceptional men and women working many hours for the safety and protection of your lives and property daily. During these uncertain times, they have stepped up by providing additional services to our seniors. These officers have also dedicated many hours to training and much of their personal time to helping our community.
The City Hall staff is committed to providing exceptional customer service and finding ways to improve the efficiency and effectiveness our city. They have stayed committed to the community and are keeping the lines of communication open between you and the city.
As the mayor, I could not be prouder of our city personnel, not only on a day-in and day-out basis, but with how they have stepped up during these trying times that we are all facing together. As a community, I know we are all making sacrifices. But it’s the unity, positive attitude, and not giving up that will pull us through stronger than before, and we will prosper in the future due to our perseverance.
I ask that we all continue to check on our neighbors, especially our senior population with underlying health conditions. Call them, see if they are OK health-wise, have food, have heat, etc. Carry on a conversation so they don’t feel alone during these times. The most important thing to remember is that we are all in this situation together, and only with compassion, kindness, patience and teamwork can we successfully get through these times.
Stay home, stay safe, and most of all, stay healthy.
Proud to be your mayor and a citizen of the community.
