Do you want to get a cute, original painting of your pet and help your local shelter? Look no further! Local SPCHS volunteer and artist Kate Cooper is running a fundraiser between now and Christmas.
"Due to covid-19, the usual fundraising efforts of the shelter have been thwarted and I have been thinking about how I can help," Cooper said. "Once I put my thinking hat on — the idea came to me pretty quickly!"
The shelter is home to dogs and cats, many of whom have been surrendered, were strays or have been transferred from high-kill shelters. Run almost solely by volunteers and completely funded by the community, the shelter provides lifesaving care while the animals wait to find their permanent home.
How to get involved
Email Cooper a clear, unobscured photo of your pet — one pet only per photo. She will then email you details of where to submit your $50 donation. In return, Cooper will paint an original watercolor of your pet, which will be packaged in a display bag and mailed to you. All profits will be donated to the shelter. These 'Pet Pawtraits' make great gifts for Halloween, Thanksgiving or Christmas for yourself or someone you love.
Email katecooper88@hotmail.com.
