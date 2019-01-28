It’s time to prevent unwanted kittens
As spring approaches, female cats begin to go into heat and to breed. Sadly, there are far more kittens than there are homes. Life is particularly hard for kittens born outside to free roaming feral or “community cats."
Kathy Condron is a local woman who is the community cat advocate on our SPCHS Advisory Board. She acts as a resource for people in the community who may be dealing with free-roaming cats and have an interest in helping them.
Kathy recently wrote an article about the humane method of helping community cats called TNR (trap, neuter and return). Please read her article and act to help prevent unwanted kittens.
Spring is on the way!
By Kathy Condron
And with spring comes breeding and animal overpopulation. Now is the time to spay or neuter your pets. Spay/neuter vouchers for pets of low-income South Pacific County residents are available at the SPCHS shelter.
Have you noticed cats roaming your neighborhood? SPCHS advocates for and supports trap, neuter and return, a non-lethal strategy for reducing the number of free-range cats and kittens, improving their health and safety, and reducing impact on wildlife.
Cats are trapped in humane traps, and are spayed or neutered so they can no longer reproduce, and then are returned to their home territory. The cats are earmarked on their left ears while under anesthesia. This is the universal recognized sign of a sterilized cat, and prevents the cat from being trapped again.
SPCHS lends traps for a fully refundable deposit and provides advice and mentoring to help you. The Humane Society also has a voucher program for altering community cats for a very low fee.
More information and vouchers for our spay and neuter programs for owned pets and community cats is available at the shelter.
Now is the time to be proactive! Unwanted cats and kittens often live short, unhappy, and painful lives.
Adoptions require approval of an adoption application. Applications are available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com. Prospective adopters can also fill out an application at the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 642-1180. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
