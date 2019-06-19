This handsome AKC Australian shepherd lived in a home with another dog.
The other dog is a service dog, so when Roger became jealous of and aggressive toward the other dog, bringing him to the shelter to find his forever home was the logical solution.
Roger is a purebred Aussie with a black and white coat accented by tan. We never list a dog as purebred unless we have documentation of their lineage.
Australian shepherds were originally bred as stock dogs and to compete in herding trials, but have earned recognition in other roles, including good family pets, due to their trainability and eagerness to please.
Dogs like Roger need a job — they are not couch potatoes. Roger is very affectionate and loves to play, especially fetch. His previous people described him as “affectionate, always at your side, and active.”
He would be an ideal companion for an owner who is savvy about the herding breeds and their characteristics. He needs to go to a home without other dogs or cats.
If you think you would be the new best friend for this Aussie, please come and meet Roger. With just a little investment of time and love, he would be a great dog!
Shelter Wish List
We are running low on dry dog food and would be very grateful to receive donations of adult food. Thanks in advance to our loyal supporters!
