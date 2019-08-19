Onyx is a friendly, young retriever/hound mix. When you meet him, you will get a tail full of wags and a big smile!
Onyx is full of beans — very playful and eager to learn. He is about 2 years old.
Onyx is learning to walk well on a leash. He would love a fenced yard to run in. One of his favorite things to do is play catch especially with a tennis ball, but he still needs to learn about returning the ball! He would make a fabulous Frisbee partner.
Onyx would be a great family dog and is good with children. He would equally make a wonderful companion for a couple or a single person. He is young, so will need exercise and activity. Onyx could share a home with another dog, a meet and greet is recommended to introduce a new four legged buddy in the right way.
Come and meet Onyx, he would love to see you! He is at South Pacific County Humane Society in Long Beach.
Adoptions require approval of an application, available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com. Prospective adopters can also fill out an application at the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180. Thursday hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours on other days are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
