Recent data from Child Trends, a research organization focused on child well-being, offered excellent news — child poverty has declined substantially over the last quarter century. Since 1993, there has been a 59% decrease in child poverty nationally and a 67% decrease in Washington. As state leaders charged with reducing poverty, the news is validating and motivating — our programs protect many children and families from poverty and have the potential to end it altogether.

The study captures the effects of government assistance programs and tax benefits on family resources. Among the factors contributing to the decline in child poverty, the web of human service programs that make up the safety net accounted for nearly half (44%) of the national decline.

Jilma Meneses is Secretary of Washington’s Department of Social and Health Services.

Mia Gregerson is a Democratic state representative in SeaTac’s 33rd Legislative District, which includes SeaTac, Normandy Park, Des Moines, Kent and Burien. She is vice chair of the Appropriations Committee and serves on the Rules and State Government and Tribal Relations committees.

This was originally published in the Seattle Times.

