Recent data from Child Trends, a research organization focused on child well-being, offered excellent news — child poverty has declined substantially over the last quarter century. Since 1993, there has been a 59% decrease in child poverty nationally and a 67% decrease in Washington. As state leaders charged with reducing poverty, the news is validating and motivating — our programs protect many children and families from poverty and have the potential to end it altogether.
The study captures the effects of government assistance programs and tax benefits on family resources. Among the factors contributing to the decline in child poverty, the web of human service programs that make up the safety net accounted for nearly half (44%) of the national decline.
These trends show the safety net works. But more work must be done. The data also showed that, while rates of poverty declined among children from all backgrounds, racial disparities remained. Additionally, the study found that safety-net programs are not as effective for children in families experiencing the deepest poverty, many of whom live in rural communities throughout our state.
Ending child poverty is a no-brainer. It would make Washington a better place to live while saving lives and money.
Consider the causal relationship between poverty and child neglect, which makes up 70% of the cases in Washington’s child welfare system. State leaders were concerned that neglect cases would rise when schools closed during the pandemic but were shocked when cases declined. Why? Families received the Child Tax Credit, a monthly infusion of no-strings-attached cash that eased the overwhelming stress parents experience when they struggle to make ends meet for their family. The temporary tax credit kept families together during the pandemic and saved taxpayer dollars, a win-win.
Poverty can also affect kids’ learning and lead to homelessness, which increases the chances of becoming involved with the child welfare and legal systems. Addressing poverty downstream can have lifelong impacts on children and is vastly more expensive to taxpayers than an upstream investment to help a family cover rent. In fact, research from the National Academies of Sciences suggests that every $1 spent reducing child poverty returns $7 to taxpayers by preventing homelessness and involvement with state systems.
Washington state has a plan to move us closer to ending poverty. Two years ago, a work group initiated by Gov. Jay Inslee created a 10-Year Plan to Dismantle Poverty for Washington state. Developed in partnership with people experiencing poverty, the plan includes 60 recommendations to ensure all Washingtonians have what they need to reach their full potential in life. The plan lays a foundation to eliminate racial disparities in poverty and invest in the social and economic conditions all Washingtonians need to thrive.
Our strategic focus and investments in poverty reduction are working. Of the quarter-century decline in child poverty, the greatest gains have occurred since 2015, when the state’s poverty reduction efforts began. Gov. Inslee has proposed more than $1 billion in his recently released operating budget to build on that progress, including investments that will:
• Give working families a tax credit to help them afford basics like food and rent.
• Make child care work better for families.
• Increase affordable housing to reduce homelessness and give more families a chance to own a home.
• Address the urgent behavioral health needs of children and adults.
• Modernize the state’s IT infrastructure.
The data from Child Trends shows our investments are working, but we believe we can do more. Each year, 3 million Washingtonians — more than one-third of our neighbors — are served by safety-net programs. Investing in conditions that promote economic mobility and proximity to education and employment opportunities can prevent poverty altogether and sustain well-being across generations so reliance on the safety net declines, too.
The Child Trends data proves that ending child poverty is possible. We look forward to working together in the 2023 legislative session to make Washington state a place where every child has the best shot to reach their full potential and thrive.
Jilma Meneses is Secretary of Washington’s Department of Social and Health Services.
Mia Gregerson is a Democratic state representative in SeaTac’s 33rd Legislative District, which includes SeaTac, Normandy Park, Des Moines, Kent and Burien. She is vice chair of the Appropriations Committee and serves on the Rules and State Government and Tribal Relations committees.
This was originally published in the Seattle Times.
