For housing help, food, and other services:
Pacific County Resource Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/PacificCountyResourceDirectory
Food Banks and Meals
• St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank
116 1st Ave. S
P.O. Box 648
Seaview, WA 98644
360-642-8401
Open the second and fourth Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. November and December open the second and third Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Ocean Park Food Bank
1601 Bay Ave.
Ocean Park, WA, 98640
360-665-6567
Open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Chinook Food Bank
Chinook School
810 State Route 101
Chinook, WA 98641
360-749-3300 or 360-777-8782
Open the first and third Thursday of each month from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
• Shoalwater Bay Food Bank
2408 Elm St.
Tokeland, WA 98590
Open the first Friday of the month at 8 a.m. until food is gone.
• North Pacific County Food Bank
1899 Park St.
Raymond, WA 98577
360-942-4726
Open Thursdays, 3 to 6 p.m.
• His Supper Table
1301 Pacific Hwy N
Long Beach, WA
360-642-4105
Hot dinners served Monday and Thursday at the Peninsula Church of the Nazarene
Winter hours: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
• The Community Table
Ocean Park Lutheran Church
24002 U St.
Ocean Park, WA 98640
360-665-6344
Prepared hot meals, open to all in need, available Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Delivery is also available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.