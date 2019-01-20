For housing help, food, and other services:

Pacific County Resource Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/PacificCountyResourceDirectory

Food Banks and Meals

• St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank

116 1st Ave. S

P.O. Box 648

Seaview, WA 98644

360-642-8401

Open the second and fourth Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. November and December open the second and third Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Ocean Park Food Bank

1601 Bay Ave.

Ocean Park, WA, 98640

360-665-6567

Open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Chinook Food Bank

Chinook School

810 State Route 101

Chinook, WA 98641

360-749-3300 or 360-777-8782

Open the first and third Thursday of each month from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

• Shoalwater Bay Food Bank

2408 Elm St.

Tokeland, WA 98590

Open the first Friday of the month at 8 a.m. until food is gone.

• North Pacific County Food Bank

1899 Park St.

Raymond, WA 98577

360-942-4726

Open Thursdays, 3 to 6 p.m.

• His Supper Table

1301 Pacific Hwy N

Long Beach, WA

360-642-4105

hisuppertable@gmail.com

Hot dinners served Monday and Thursday at the Peninsula Church of the Nazarene

Winter hours: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

hissuppertable.org

• The Community Table

Ocean Park Lutheran Church

24002 U St.

Ocean Park, WA 98640

360-665-6344

Prepared hot meals, open to all in need, available Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Delivery is also available.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.