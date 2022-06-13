Redi has been at the shelter since November of last year. She is a sweet and lovable three-year-old great Pyrenees-mix girl. She has been featured previously as Pet of the Week and we are featuring her again because we know that she will make someone a great dog.
Redi was an owner surrender to the shelter. Her previous owner obtained her to be a livestock dog, because great Pyrenees have been bred to be livestock guardian dogs. Redi was not interested in working with livestock; she wants to be a loving companion in a home.
Redi is an active and playful dog who has been around children as young as one year of age, and loves kids. She might not want to protect livestock, but would be appropriately protective of her property, which in her case would be the humans in her family. The instinct of the great Pyrenees is to be kind and patient with all vulnerable animals, thus their devotion to children. She is a lover of all things outdoors, and is easy to walk and would be a great companion for someone that enjoys hiking or long walks.
This lovely white girl is very affectionate, and would be a wonderful, loyal companion for a single person or an outstanding family dog. We expect she would be okay around calm dogs. She loved the puppies at the shelter. We are not sure how she would be around cats and recommend she not be in a household with cats. As with all our dog adoptions, a meet and greet would be necessary if there is another dog in the prospective adopter's family.
As Pet of the Week, Redi's adoption fee has been halved to just $62.50, and she is fully vetted. That's a lot of fantastic dog for a very low cost! If you are interested in Redi or in any of the shelter pets, please visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under "Adopt" to submit an application electronically. If you are unsure of what pet interests you, just put "view" in the section calling for a particular pet's name. Staff will review your application, and if accepted, will make arrangements for you to visit the pet in person.
Community/feral cats
Thanks to a grant from the Summerlee Foundation and a bequest, the costs for community/feral cat spay/neuters and necessary vaccinations are covered. Vouchers are available at the Humane Society during open hours. Traps are available for a $60 refundable deposit.
Fore! Furrballs Golf Tourney coming up
This event is one of the most enjoyable and important shelter fundraisers. It will be held Sunday, July 10, at the Peninsula Golf Course in Long Beach. The tourney is an entertaining combination of traditional and innovative golf skills contests, and includes a delicious lunch at the Cove Restaurant.You can even golf with your dog! For more information on this fun event, visit our website beachpets.com and look under the Events heading. Shine up those clubs!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
