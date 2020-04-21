STATE LEGISLATIVE HOTLINE: 1-800-562-6000
GOV. JAY INSLEE
Office of the Governor
P.O. Box 40002
Olympia, WA 98504-0002
360-902-4111
www.governor.wa.gov/contact/govemail.htm
LOCAL DISTRICT 19
STATE SEN. DEAN TAKKO
P.O. Box 40403
Olympia, WA 98504-0403
360-786-7636
E-mail: takko.dean@leg.wa.gov
STATE REP. BRIAN BLAKE
437A Legislative Building
P.O. Box 40600
Olympia, WA 98504
360-786-7870
E-mail: brian.blake@leg.wa.gov
STATE REP. JIM WALSH
428 John L. O'Brien Building
P.O. Box 40600
Olympia, WA 98504-0600
E-mail: jim.walsh@leg.wa.gov
CONGRESS
U.S. SEN. PATTY MURRAY
154 Russell Senate Office Building
Washington, D.C. 20510
(206) 553-0891 Seattle
(202) 224-2621
Toll Free 1-866-481-9186
U.S. SEN. MARIA CANTWELL
511 Hart Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
(202) 224-3441
(206) 220-6400
Toll Free 1-888-648-7328
cantwell.senate.gov/contact/index.cfm
U.S. REP. JAIME HERRERA BEUTLER
1130 Longworth HOB
Washington, DC 20515
(202) 225-3536
360-695-6292 Vancouver
herrerabeutler.house.gov/contact-me/email-me
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, D.C. 20500
Phone: (202) 456-1111
