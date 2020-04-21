STATE LEGISLATIVE HOTLINE: 1-800-562-6000

GOV. JAY INSLEE

Office of the Governor

P.O. Box 40002

Olympia, WA 98504-0002

360-902-4111

www.governor.wa.gov/contact/govemail.htm

LOCAL DISTRICT 19

STATE SEN. DEAN TAKKO

P.O. Box 40403

Olympia, WA 98504-0403

360-786-7636

E-mail: takko.dean@leg.wa.gov

STATE REP. BRIAN BLAKE

437A Legislative Building

P.O. Box 40600

Olympia, WA 98504

360-786-7870

E-mail: brian.blake@leg.wa.gov

STATE REP. JIM WALSH

428 John L. O'Brien Building

P.O. Box 40600

Olympia, WA 98504-0600

E-mail: jim.walsh@leg.wa.gov

CONGRESS

U.S. SEN. PATTY MURRAY

154 Russell Senate Office Building

Washington, D.C. 20510

(206) 553-0891 Seattle

(202) 224-2621

Toll Free 1-866-481-9186

murray.senate.gov/contact/

U.S. SEN. MARIA CANTWELL

511 Hart Senate Office Building

Washington, DC 20510

(202) 224-3441

(206) 220-6400

Toll Free 1-888-648-7328

cantwell.senate.gov/contact/index.cfm

U.S. REP. JAIME HERRERA BEUTLER

1130 Longworth HOB

Washington, DC 20515

(202) 225-3536

360-695-6292 Vancouver

herrerabeutler.house.gov/contact-me/email-me

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, D.C. 20500

Phone: (202) 456-1111

www.whitehouse.gov/contact

