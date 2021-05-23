The Washington Legislature’s failure to pass a transportation infrastructure package is peculiar and regrettable. Maintaining our vital highways, bridges and other aids to getting around surely must be among lawmakers’ paramount responsibilities, something apparently overlooked in the recent legislative session crowded with progressive initiatives.
Not only do expensive public investments fall apart if not revamped on a regular schedule, but society’s needs evolve. We have to stop and consider whether spending is still going where it will do the most good.
Washington’s need for major freeways, ferries, airports and bridges isn’t going away, despite efforts to shift from carbon-emitting technologies. As a dangerous crack in the West Seattle Bridge so well illustrated last year, the price of lack of attention often includes enormous inconvenience, costly delays in moving products, and budget-busting bills racked up performing unscheduled repairs and replacement.
Beyond the state’s critical economic arteries along interstates 4, 90 and 405, rural areas like Pacific County fill increasingly important needs for recreation and raw materials. As legendary local state Sen. Sid Snyder was fond of pointing out, we get far more in transportation spending than we contribute in taxes. But even so, considerations of equity and self-interest argue in favor of maintenance and investment here in one of the Pacific Northwest’s most scenic and historic places. For one thing, we serve as hosts to an astounding influx of visitors, and rarely more so than in the past year.
While feeling grateful for improvements like new bridges in the past decade on U.S. Highway 101 and State Route 105, there are some glaring issues when it comes to traditional transportation. Much of US101 between Ilwaco and Long Beach is an embarrassment, requiring motorists to straddle serious cracks in the pavement. Despite a recent attempt to improve safety signage, portions of US101 between Raymond and Cosmopolis are downright dangerous, with sharp curves competing with landslides for worst hazard. A moment’s inattention can and too often does cause a life-threatening accident, as industrial trucks, tourists and commuters vie for supremacy. The whole route deserves to be redesigned. Were it not for the Washington State Patrol’s success in keeping speeds down, it would be as deadly Oregon Highways 26 and 30, on which routine human sacrifice appears to be accepted.
Nor should we be content with merely accepting that increasingly congested coastal highways and peninsula streets will be an unavoidable fact of life. Now is an especially good time to thoroughly reexamine assumptions.
“Active transportation” — the Washington Department of Transportation’s groovy catch-all term for things like walking and bicycling — gets started on such a reexamination in a new plan: wsdot.wa.gov/travel/commute-choices/bike/plan, which is nicely summarized in tinyurl.com/seven-takeaways, an article in The Urbanist which is nevertheless relevant to the state’s rural residents. Without restating what you can read for yourselves at these links, there are some points we might consider:
• Reconnecting communities across state highways would make an enormous difference in towns like Chinook. Whether with many more and better marked — and enforced — pedestrian crosswalks or other means, consider how Chinook and other local towns would be improved if crossing the highway was made consistently safe and convenient for everyone.
• Walking/biking trails are increasingly important. Once scoffed at by some residents, Discovery Trail connecting Long Beach, Seaview, Cape Disappointment State Park and Ilwaco is now indispensable. While avoiding the punishing legal bills Long Beach accrued during trail extension beyond its city limits, we should seek every opportunity for state and federal funding to build high-quality trails between the ocean and bay, lowlands and the Willapa Hills, and along scenic waterfronts such as the remarkable Baker Bay shoreline between Ilwaco and Cape D.
• While lowering speed limits never fails to elicit groans (admittedly including from the editor) about the nanny state, there are places where it should be considered. For example, extending the 35 mph limit from Chinook into McGowan would greatly enhance safety around Fort Columbia State Park and the Middle Village Unit of Lewis and Clark National Park.
• While we enjoy genuinely world-class access to ocean beaches in Pacific County, more should be done to improve access to the Columbia River front and Willapa shoreline. For example, the rip-rap along US101 and State Route 401 largely destroyed a vital traditional area to fish, launch boats and commune with the river. There should be an esplanade — something like Astoria’s River Walk or Seaside’s Prom — along that entire richly historic shore, with ADA-compliant ramps down to the water.
Realistically, all this and more can only happen with outside financial leadership. Once Congress and the president agree on a federal infrastructure package, if not before, state legislators should go into special session to address the future of transportation throughout Washington. Although we’re hours way from Olympia and Seattle, the improvements possible here will benefit the entire state, while raising Pacific County’s profile as one of the West Coast’s best and least-spoiled places.
