Traffic safety was among our concerns in 2014 when we criticized the Corps of Engineers' decision to transport jetty rocks via Pacific County highways. We noted that unlike original jetty construction — when gigantic rocks were transported by barge and rail — this time the corps opted for using flatbed trucks to bring many tens of thousands of tons of rock through small places such as Ilwaco, Warrenton, Cape Disappointment State Park and Fort Stevens State Park.
A woman was killed in north Pacific County last week when her vehicle collided with a flatbed rock trailer that the Washington State Patrol said had encroached on her lane. This was one of several accidents involving jetty trucks, with semi-tractor drivers being injured in some instances.
Narrow, winding coastal roads are clearly ill-suited to the rapid transportation of large quantities of jetty construction material.
More than quarter of a billion dollars in jetty spending remains a welcome investment in some of our region's most vital infrastructure. We are not unmindful of the fact that maintaining the functionality of the jetty system will doubtless save lives in the future. And, by most accounts, the delivery contractor has been responsive to earlier expressions of concern about noise and other problems.
It is obviously too late to reconsider this transportation decision from the standpoint of last week's accident victim and her family. But the corps and its contractor must hit pause and carefully examine all scheduling, routing and staffing decisions to ensure there are no further serious accidents. As it is, they have incurred substantial tort financial liability and a huge publicity black eye. They had better convince us that this is being taken seriously.
