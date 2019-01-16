CAPE DISAPPOINTMENT — Readers may be interested to know that much of Cape Disappointment State Park is actually owned by the National Park Service, which acquired title to most of the former U.S. Military Reservation after World War II. The area is managed by Washington State Parks under terms of a state-federal agreement.
As a partial federal government shutdown drags on, we may be grateful Cape D park is staffed and functional. To our north, an upcoming clam dig in Olympic National Park was canceled Wednesday because federal “staff are not available to help ensure a safe and orderly opening in the area.”
This map from editor Matt Winters’ collection dates from the 1930s, when there was a Civilian Conservation Corps camp operating at the cape. The beaches and dunes created by sediment accretion around North Jetty had not yet formed.
Washington State Parks holds title to adjacent lands beginning just north of North Head Lighthouse, including an observation platform in what was formerly Bellview State Park. The state agency now calls the site Bell's View.
