As the Trump administration wore on, I tired of lengthy letters and rebuttals about the president and his actions. Too often, these veered into personal aspersions, with neither side convincing the other. Nor, I believe, did these letters persuade other readers to alter their positions. As a result, I said that letters for or against Trump would have the lowest priority for publication and would be strictly limited to no more than 350 words.
With the protracted campaign and election behind us, my interest in such letters is further diminished. While I love that readers enjoy sharing their opinions in our newspaper, the Chinook Observer is fundamentally about the people and news from this region. We also make every effort to cover state and national topics that affect our area. As a general matter, our coverage stops short of presidential politics.
From the standpoint of objective news, the election is over. State election officials throughout the nation — many of them Republican, including Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman — have conclusively determined the election was fair and honest. There is no factual doubt that President-elect Joe Biden won.
For the time being, I am continuing to approve letters that present the unfounded opinion that some unidentified massive conspiracy somehow skewed the presidential election result, even while leaving the U.S. Senate under likely Republican control. They are edited to meet long-established space limits. However, interest in these letters is limited and will conclusively end after the Electoral College casts its vote on Dec. 14.
Thank you for letters on local, regional and state topics. Please keep them coming.
