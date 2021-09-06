When thinking about vital community infrastructure, there can be few higher priorities than expanding childcare options for hard-working local families.
While we have some observations to make about siting, this serious childcare need makes it easy to support the planned Dylan Jude Harrell Kids and Community Center.
As our reporter described the effort, “A broad coalition of community members are coming together to support a project that would be a game-changer for children — and the community at-large — on the Long Beach Peninsula.” This facility would provide an “after-school program for local students as well as provide recreational opportunities for youth and the community alike.”
At least now in its first year, the after-school component of this plan will make use of Grays Harbor College’s Columbia Education Center, immediately north of the Port of Ilwaco. This will be an overdue effective use of an expensive facility that never achieved success as a locus for post-secondary classes. And although it would be difficult for all sorts of reasons — staffing perhaps most of all — eventually expanding this idea to include daycare for younger children would also be very helpful.
Lack of childcare options cripples family success throughout our region and nation. One example cited in recent reporting by the Washington Post related to Seattle-based Argosy Cruises, which told the Post that hiring has been “incredibly challenging” since this spring. “I don’t really think that the extended unemployment benefits are the sole reason for the labor shortage,” a company spokeswoman said. “I’m seeing and hearing from candidates and employees that affordable, quality childcare is more of an issue.”
The broader and more ambitious local concept is to construct a multipurpose indoor recreation facility, also close to the Ilwaco port. Especially in a place like ours where storm season can make it difficult to maintain physical fitness, such a facility has been discussed for decades and will certainly enjoy wide support. Long Beach has come up more often in discussions than Ilwaco, partly based on the idea that such a complex could serve as a convention/meeting center in proximity to lodging options that are mainly in Long Beach. But Ilwaco certainly also has appeal. For one thing, all the peninsula’s middle- and high school-age children are there much of year and would benefit from additional indoor rec space.
Money has always been the problem. Our long, skinny sand spit is relatively well off compared to most of rural Southwest Washington, but nevertheless has many who struggle to afford all the obligations of modern life, including property taxes. Winning approval for a construction bond is conceivable, but rec center proponents will have their work cut out for them, assuming a bond is one funding source they have in mind. Beyond economic factors, although the peninsula is effectively one town, many north-end voters have typically been unenthusiastic about sharing in the expense of a south-end facility — as we learned to our regret when exploring ways to build a sustainable indoor swimming pool with the huge jump start provided by the Verna Oller bequest. (By way of reminder, Oller required that it be based in Long Beach and provided only funds for construction, not for operations and maintenance.)
The return of congressional earmarks and the possibility that the nation might embark on a once-in-a-generation infrastructure-spending campaign raises the chance that a well-organized community effort might succeed in obtaining partial federal and state financing. In view of the benefits of a rec center, it definitely would be worth pulling out all the stops to find any required local matching funds.
As a final observation for now, the Port of Ilwaco and basically everything south of the town’s residential area is built on fill. Solid high-and-dry land isn’t plentiful here. Even so, as a general matter we should carefully design and site all community buildings with a view to survivability and usefulness following a subduction zone earthquake. There is a good chance this disaster won’t happen for a long time. Or it might be tomorrow. We should always plan accordingly.
