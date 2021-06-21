Last year, we wrote that the Class of 2020 “does not have an asterisk alongside it.”
Necessary coronavirus pandemic shutdowns interrupted school life and pretty much nixed all of the normal social, sports and other spring activities — including graduations.
Principals, counselors and teachers worked with parents to craft drive-by graduation ceremonies. But gone were track, soccer, baseball and softball seasons, months of classroom normalcy, and all end-of-year social events. It was especially upsetting to seniors, particularly spring athletes, band and drama enthusiasts, for whom the finale to the school year is a traditional highlight.
Their accomplishment was nonetheless impressive and the Class of 2020 can be proud. And the same should be said of the Class of 2021, who faced a similar but yearlong struggle. From shutdowns causing some later starts, to hybrid openings to pauses, to in-person call-backs, our schools sought to weather the storm. They did so with impressive tenacity, skill and good humor.
Despite continuing complaints from some parents and others in the community, education leaders took a reasonable, cautious approach, embracing the primary core value that the safety of students and school staff must be paramount in all decisions. We must commend them.
Stories that emerged from Pacific County classrooms demonstrate that our students proved adaptable and resilient. Mask wearing and social distancing, hand-washing and minimal contact, proved to be new learned behaviors that avoided outbreaks within school walls, in a dangerous time when a lot of grownups struggled to comply with simple and effective precautions.
But we shouldn’t just cheer the graduates this month and wish them well on the next phase of their life journeys, to the work world, the Armed Services or ahead to further education, without acknowledging what they have lost.
It’s easy for someone not walking in their shoes to suggest that they must “make the most of it” or “grow up.” Those inappropriate attitudes ignore the true sense of loss young people feel about what the pandemic has stolen from their lives. This is especially true for all the members of our senior classes. Prom, homecoming, plays, concerts, postseason sports and the culmination of graduating amid crowds of friends and family is an American norm. These were much curtailed for the the class whose final year of high school began last fall and concluded this month.
Some degree of social distancing is still a necessary component of our pandemic response, even as many feel safer after vaccinations. Much about our regional and national economy has been transformed, meaning graduates not only have to navigate continuing covid precautions, but also adapt to rapidly changing social and business conditions.
Like the students in 2020, this month’s graduates will face a vastly different work world and college environment to the one encountered by their older brothers and sisters who left high school in 2019 or before. Hazards, expectations and challenges will differ. They can expect to encounter entirely new protocols for everyday success. It is almost redundant to put into words that American society is not returning to the past. “New normal” is a reality, not a cliché.
So we wish them well, knowing that teachers and others have worked creatively to equip them for what is ahead. Surviving and perhaps even thriving during a crisis can be the springboard to lives of successful resiliency. "Coping skills" are the most valuable skills of all. Some call it "grit." Always vital, it will become ever more so in what promised to be a difficult century.
Graduation is usually a time to envelop the successful graduates in hugs. And thanks to our success in combating the pandemic, many hugs were indeed shared. If we all continue to practice the good-health lessons of the past year and a half, the Class of 2022 will have a senior year that looks even closer to traditional expectations. But the classes of 2021 and 2020 will always be deservedly legendary.
Best wishes to members of the Class of 2021. Consider yourselves hugged.
