Dozens of children die in the U.S. each year in vehicle vs. pedestrian crashes around school bus stops and school zones. Let's make very certain it doesn't happen here.
The editor's inbox and voice mail have been buzzing with tips from concerned citizens worried about the potential for serious harm due to motorists speeding around flashing red school bus lights. It's sickening that anyone would be so reckless as to risk hitting a child with their car or pickup. It needs to be brought to a stop.
Beyond the numbskulls involved, law enforcement bears a heavy responsibility for writing citations for this misbehavior. Although they are stretched fairly thin, we need more attention to this especially dangerous kind of traffic violation. Speeders between South Bend and Johnson's Landing make for easy pickings, but truly aren't as big a risk to public safety as those who flout school bus safety laws. Some peninsula areas are particularly prone to speeding; Bay Avenue comes to mind. These deserve special law enforcement emphasis.
School bus safety tips
Every year the Washington State Patrol is asked: When are you supposed to stop for a school bus? Here is their answer:
Let’s go over a few basics…
A two-lane road = one lane in each direction
Multi-lane road = three or more lanes which can include a turn lane
Divided road = must have a median, barrier, or marked space wider than 18 inches between lanes traveling in the opposite direction of each other
So to answer the question of “when to stop,” here’s WSP Sgt. James Prouty:
Remember:
• You must always stop if you are traveling in the same direction as the school bus.
• On a two-lane road, vehicles traveling in both directions need to stop.
• If there are three or more lanes, or a divided roadway, you are not required to stop if you’re traveling in the opposite direction of the bus.
• Keep in mind, that even if you are not required to stop, you need to proceed with caution.
• Failure to stop for a school bus can run you a $430 citation.
To read Washington’s law on stopping for school buses, you can visit the State Legislature's website here: app.leg.wa.gov/rcw/default.aspx?cite=46.61.370
For an informative video on this subject, see www.esd112.org/news/washington-state-patrol-shares-school-bus-traffic-safety-video/
Safety tips for children and parents
State Farm Insurance offers this good advice for parents, kids and drivers getting used to bus protocols after the long pandemic interruption:
• Wait with the little ones at the bus stop. Make sure you and your child are visible.
• Teach your kids to stand — at a minimum — three giant steps from the curb and board one at a time using the handrail when getting on and off the bus.
• Teach your kids to wait until the school bus completely stops before getting off, and always walk in front of the bus, not behind.
• If your child needs to cross the street after exiting the bus, teach them to take these three actions: A. make sure the bus driver sees them; B. take five giant steps in front of the bus; and C. then cross when the driver gives them the go-ahead that it’s safe.
• And of course, teach them to look both ways before crossing the street.
Teach your child the importance of behaving on the bus — any disruption can cause the bus driver to become distracted and could result in a crash.
Safety tips for drivers
• Be aware of your environment. Know the neighborhoods you are driving in. Be cognizant of kids.
• Follow the speed limit (and the law) especially in school zones and at bus stops.
• Never drive distracted. Please put down your phone. Learn more about the cell phone laws in your state.
• Slow down and prepare to stop if a bus is flashing its lights. This means the bus is preparing to stop (yellow) or already stopped (red), and people are getting on or off.
• Pay attention to flashing lights and never pass another vehicle with the stop-arm extended.
• Slow down. A few minutes are not worth the potential life-changing consequences for a child, or you.
