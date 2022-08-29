Canoe Journey 2018
Buy Now

Chinook Indian Nation members and friends carried the tribe's canoe ashore on Puyallup lands near Tacoma in 2018.

The Chinook Tribe’s tenacious efforts to survive as distinctive original residents of this place — and to convince bureaucrats of their legal existence — could form the basis of an intricate legal tome, a multi-part television documentary or a tragic opera.

The drama was punctuated this week by a rally in front of the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building in downtown Seattle. Tribal leaders called on the U.S. Congress to act before the end of the year to restore formal federal recognition that was granted by one presidential administration but canceled by the next.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.