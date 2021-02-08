On Jan. 13 in the middle of otherwise toxic national politics, the Protect and Restore America’s Estuaries Act was signed into law with strong bipartisan support. The Washington and Oregon congressional delegations unanimously voted for it. This is great news for the Columbia River estuary, Tillamook Bay and 26 other crucially important water bodies around the U.S.
The Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership was founded in 1995, acting as the springboard for a comprehensive management plan for using, restoring and monitoring the health of the dynamic tidally influenced river between Cape Disappointment and Bonneville. Consensus was reached after sometimes arduous negotiations between a host of diverse industry, government, tribal and environmental interests. Now-retired Oregon Sea Grant agent Jim Bergeron, State Rep. Brad Witt, Chinook Observer editor Matt Winters and more than two dozen others participated in drafting and approving the plan during the course of years of regional meetings.
The legislation implemented last month recognizes the international importance of America's estuaries, key areas where salt and fresh waters meet, creating some of the world's richest and most valuable habitats. The act reauthorizes the National Estuary Program and nearly doubles its annual funding. National Estuary Programs will now explicitly take into account climate change. Grant eligibility has been expanded for organizations working to address stormwater runoff, coastal resiliency and accelerated land loss issues.
Over the past 26 years, the Columbia partnership has made on-the-ground progress along the Lower Columbia River by restoring habitat, studying toxics in the river, monitoring ecosystems, improving stormwater solutions for schools and businesses, educating hundreds of thousands of students about watershed science, and sharing information with other natural resource agencies and organizations.
In its just-released five-year State of the Estuary 2020 report (tinyurl.com/1h87fwn0), the partnership tells of some notable successes, such as: "The last 5 years have been an active period for restoration in the lower Columbia River. From 2016 to 2020, restoration practitioners restored or protected 7,623 acres of habitat. This is roughly 20% more than what was done from 2011 to 2015 (6,433 acres), and nearly three times what was done from 2006 to 2010 (2,918 acres)."
On the down side, water temperatures, blue green algae and microplastics are all increasing. In this age of climate warming, it is particularly worrisome that "Water temperatures in the Columbia River consistently reach temperatures during the summer months that are dangerous and sometimes even lethal to salmon and other cold water species."
More money alone is seldom an adequate solution to problems, but congressional support for the National Estuary Program will translate into better science and implementation of pragmatic improvements on the water and in adjoining riparian areas. It is money well spent.
It's unfortunate that Willapa Bay wasn't included among participating estuaries years ago, though it might be easier to achieve peace in the Middle East than to reconcile the bay's conflicting user groups. Even so, perhaps it might soon be time to try, as Willapa faces enormous mounting challenges in the 21st century.
Confronting climate change is an impetus for stronger federal support for the 28 current member estuaries.
“Estuaries are often overlooked and undervalued, but they are a key tool in our work to solve the climate crisis,” U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (OR-01) said in a press release announcing the Jan. 13 milestone.
“As climate change continues to wreak havoc across our environment it is crucial we take action to combat the climate crisis and protect and restore important fish and wildlife habitats, including our region’s estuaries,” U.S. Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) said. “I’m so glad to see this bill become law and I’m committed to continuing the vital work needed to preserve Washington state’s estuaries, water ways, and wild spaces, from the Lower Columbia River, to Puget Sound, and across the state.”
“The National Estuary Program is a critical lifeline for estuaries across the country, including our own beloved Columbia River Estuary,” said Congressman Earl Blumenauer (OR-03), a long-time program supporter. “I’m pleased that the Protect and Restore America’s Estuaries Act will continue to provide much-needed funding to preserve this important ecosystem for generations to come.”
Learn more about the Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership at www.estuarypartnership.org. In normal times, it provides numerous options for citizen participation in everything from planting trees in the watershed to venturing out onto the river in canoes and kayaks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.