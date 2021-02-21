Pandemics are such monstrous and mournful blows to society that they warp time, like the frozen moments after a traffic collision when a car is airborne but hasn't yet shattered against the hard pavement.
Can it really only be a year since Feb. 29, 2020 when Washington state recorded the first coronavirus-related death in the United States? In this convoluted pandemic time, it could be 10 years ago or the day before yesterday. From Giovanni Boccaccio's impressions of the Black Death in the 14th century to Daniel Defoe's horrific imagining of the Great London Plague of 1665, writers have long remarked on the phenomenon of feeling trapped as a bug in amber by the black magic of all-encompassing sickness.
Throughout human history, pandemics have always set their own schedule. They arose out of nowhere, burned hot as molten steel through vulnerable human flesh and then faded with the changing seasons. It's easy to see how we once blamed a wrathful and capricious deity for cutting down loved ones like a scythe. If there is a Grim Reaper, pandemic germs are his most wicked blade.
In banal calendar time, it has only been a year. This milestone of struggle pales beside the deaths. Pacific County nine. Washington soon 5,000. The United States 500,000. The world 2.5 million, probably plus many more who perished uncounted in out-of-the-way places.
Only in the past century have we come to understand the fearsome arithmetic of pandemic viruses — their sneaky genesis inside other mammals and their sly hop into humans, their sometimes explosive colonization of our species, and how their horror eventually fades away as enough of us either die, or else catch and overcome it. In the brief interlude since the 1918-19 influenza catastrophe, gradual improvements in vaccines allowed us hasten these victories over viruses. The fact that medical science in the past year was able to swiftly perfect and implement a brand new vaccine technology will go down in history as one of greatest achievements of our time.
Getting it right
There have been other victories — and some shocking blunders — in this year of coronavirus. It is for others to compile mistakes and misconduct on the federal level. Suffice it to say that minimizing the danger of a runaway virus was really rotten. At the local and state level, there are mostly good things to say, coupled with mounting frustration about Washington's vaccine rollout.
After all this is behind us, local public health workers and medical personnel deserve to be awarded permanent golden badges and a perk of their choice. Confronted by what we hope is a once-in-a-century emergency, most have responded with courage, energy and grace.
Washington state-level officials were similarly faced with a deadly learn-as-you-go situation. Blessed with early and ongoing advice from experts at the University of Washington and elsewhere — and with the wisdom to accept this guidance — we went from having the first covid death to consistently saving lives compared to the rest of the nation.
This has not come without irritation and considerable outright anger. In hindsight, rural counties like Pacific and Wahkiakum could have been spared some of the horrendous costs of lengthy outright shutdowns of broad categories of business. More recently grouping Pacific with Thurston and Lewis for purposes of monitoring viral trends wasn't logical. On balance, however, we should feel fortunate to live in Washington compared to most places.
In a Feb. 18 article, Politico notes that we're among "9 states getting it right":
"Vermont and Washington, which have been consistently praised by experts for keeping case and death counts low during all three surges of the virus, entered the fall with lower case counts than most. Both states have been quick to implement targeted public health measures when cases flare up, while benefiting from high levels of public buy-in."
Vaccination failures
When it comes to getting Washingtonians vaccinated, it's impossible to be so generous with praise. Although it's partly stuck in the same mess as the rest of the nation — shipments stalled by bad weather, on top of a vacuum in federal delivery planning until recently — Washington is making mistakes all on its own. As is so often true, these largely fall into the category of neglecting to recognize the unique challenges of living outside the state's urban centers. As a result, vaccine supplies reaching this corner of the state have been herky jerky, apparently with more attention to ramping up numbers at four regional vaccination sites than to making certain rural-county needs are addressed.
As reported a couple weeks ago in the Wahkiakum County Eagle, Wahkiakum Health and Human Services Director Chris Bischoff summarized the situation.
“It is wrong,” Bischoff said. “They are stealing the first doses from the locals and giving to these regional sites.
“Imagine you are a 75 year-old who lives alone in Long Beach, and you’ve been isolating, you’re worrying about it. You don’t want to get sick, you don’t want to die. You’ve been taking good care to stay away from everybody, and mask up. You are on a limited income, and now you are told ‘We have a regional site that will give you the vaccine.’ You don’t have transportation, you don’t want to get in a car with five other people because you’ve been trying not to do that. If you don’t have that option, you have to take a bus. How long will it take you to get from Long Beach to the regional site at the Clark County fairgrounds on a bus? Everything about that is wrong.
“Pacific County had established several vaccination sites in their county and they were pumping people through those as fast as they got vaccine. They too have not received any first doses for two weeks. It seems like the writing on the wall is that if you are rural and don’t have transportation, you’re not qualified."
Healthcare providers in Wahkiakum, Pacific and other rural counties have more than proven up to the task of getting shots into local arms — if they have the vaccine. Exactly how year two of this pandemic plays out will depend a lot on how well federal and state officials live up to the example of dedication and ingenuity being demonstrated by local workers doing everything they can to keep our communities safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.