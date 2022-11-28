Even as Pacific County housing price increases take a breather after more than two years, affordability remains a big problem for many people our economy depends on. Few residences are listed below $200,000. Rents are punishingly high, especially considering requirements for first, last and security deposits.

Household incomes in our county lag far behind those in the state as a whole. Contrary to what some claim, we aren’t the “poorest” county, but on the west side of the Cascades we’re a place where too many people’s pay chronically doesn’t keep up with the cost of living.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.