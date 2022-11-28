Even as Pacific County housing price increases take a breather after more than two years, affordability remains a big problem for many people our economy depends on. Few residences are listed below $200,000. Rents are punishingly high, especially considering requirements for first, last and security deposits.
Household incomes in our county lag far behind those in the state as a whole. Contrary to what some claim, we aren’t the “poorest” county, but on the west side of the Cascades we’re a place where too many people’s pay chronically doesn’t keep up with the cost of living.
Neither low pay nor expensive housing are easy to fix. This point is emphasized by our story last week about Commissioner Frank Wolfe’s retirement. It’s worth emphasizing the wisdom of the county’s decision to institute a 0.01% retail sales tax to help pay for affordable housing. It helped fund Driftwood Point in Long Beach, a 36-unit low-income housing project. Altogether, that project took 12 years from first plans to completion.
This sort of timeline isn’t unusual, particularly for affordable housing. All projects take a lot of time — too long in some cases.
Overall, “It takes roughly 6.5 months to process a residential building permit in Washington, which adds more than $27,000 to the price of a home. Builders incur these costs while waiting for the permit to build — costs like financing payments, property taxes, insurance, utilities and business operation overhead,” Greg Lane, executive vice president, Building Industry Association of Washington, said in a Seattle Times op-ed earlier this month.
Maybe it moves quicker for straightforward building sites here in Pacific County and its four incorporated cities. But anyone in public life hears plenty of stories about incredibly long and drawn-out processes for buildings and renovations — multiple years in some cases. Lawmakers and agencies at every level must find ways to streamline these processes.
“Over the last 30 years, Washington’s population has grown by 60%; yet we’ve only increased the number of housing units by 33%,” Lane notes. It’s no wonder prices ran hot for so long. The local pause in increases isn’t likely to last long.
Wolfe’s retirement story raises an intriguing idea — converting the 26 staff apartments at the closed Naselle Youth Camp into affordable rental housing. Considering there doesn’t seem to be a lot of obvious momentum at the moment for other beneficial uses for the expensive facility, this seems like a great outcome. It should be pursued. If it entails selling the property first, the conveyance should require an ongoing commitment to reasonable rents.
We need all the good ideas we can get. Considering the timeline for project approvals, the county needs an ongoing pipeline of projects in all stages of approval and development. Too little affordable housing is a problem that’s not going away.
