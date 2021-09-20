As Valerie Perkins expressed so well in a guest column last week, efforts to revive the downtown core of Ilwaco leave some important things undone. At the same time, her deep affection for town is undeniable:
“I love Ilwaco. I live in a beautiful environment that offers numerous activities right outside my front door. I love waking early at the port and hearing fishermen and women on their boats preparing for an afternoon of doing what they love. These folks continue to carry the identity of our charming community — that we are a historic fishing village.”
Nearly all its residents and thousands of visitors feel the same way. It is a little port town with deep history and rich culture grounded in the hard-working traditions of the North Pacific Ocean. And the port itself is quite healthy, thanks to the businesses along Howerton Way, a succession of good port commissioners and the professionalism of Guy Glenn Jr. and his staff.
Likewise, Ilwaco’s housing stock is impressive. Most of the town’s humble fishing-family dwellings have been thoroughly updated and beautified. Its satellite neighborhoods of Vandalia, Sahalee, Discovery Heights and Lakeview are thriving. As is true all along the Pacific Northwest coast, a significant fraction of residents are retired. But many others actively work in Pacific and Clatsop counties, which constitute one labor market. A growing number of residents work remotely from home in high-paying jobs.
Ilwaco High School, Hilltop Middle School, Ocean Beach Hospital and Clinic, the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, Timberland Library and other public institutions all are healthy. They inject much life and money into the wider economy.
So why does the small downtown core struggle, as it has for decades? (It’s important to note there are some success stories, such as the Ilwaco Pharmacy on one major corner, and a dozen more.) Despite some major commercial building restoration, as Perkins observed, there are some obviously derelict buildings and large gaps where businesses like Red’s Restaurant once created a convivial atmosphere.
Although the best solution for one prominent wooden structure may be demolition, in most other cases the buildings are OK; it’s businesses and customers they need. The slow-moving renovation of the historic Aberdeen Packing Company headquarters — assuming it is completed — will be a big help in repopulating the town’s major intersection. We all should do what we can to aid in this important effort. Like Liberty Theater restoration in downtown Astoria years ago, it might inspire much additional investment.
Even with its downtown problems, Ilwaco is in an enviable situation compared to literally thousands of small towns across the country. For one major thing, it is growing — up a hefty 16% between 2010 and 2020. (Of the county’s four incorporated towns, only Long Beach grew more: 21%.) Ilwaco has active citizens, including its city council, which has been investing in infrastructure including a beautiful city park and a precedent-setting community forest to protect its water supply and other values.
A good next stage for Ilwaco’s efforts may be the Washington Main Street program that caught Perkins’ attention. It provides a framework for residents to design their own locally tailored solutions. It’s definitely worth looking into.
Ilwaco has changed dramatically since the days when it supported a full range of retail stores and services. Washington’s crippling level of sales taxes make it challenging for traditional main street-type businesses to compete in border counties like ours. Nor can Ilwaco count on months-worth of hungry and thirsty salmon anglers. But it’s a fantastic little town at the gateway of one of Washington’s most popular state parks — a park that has rarely been anything other than jam-packed for months.
Downtown Ilwaco can and should live up to the rest of the town.
