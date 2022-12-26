New lifeboats

A new generation of large motor lifeboats will begin protecting local mariners thanks to advocacy by U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell. It is possible they will be modeled on Canada's new fleet of 19-meter vessels that are said to be “capable of safe operation in extreme weather up to Beaufort Force 12 conditions and are able to survive in 12 meter (40 foot) seas.”

There's a lot of good news floating around our beautiful communities. Some of it has been covered in the Chinook Observer, while in other cases our detailed coverage is still in process while we await final go-aheads for various projects.

As 2022 ends, the editor brings your attention to a few of the positive news items that are moving forward. This isn't an all-inclusive list of what we're aware of, but please feel free to drop us a line at editor@chinookobserver.com if there are stories you think we may be overlooking.

