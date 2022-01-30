By the time Long Beach was incorporated as an official city in 1922, it had already been chugging along as a summer vacation resort for more than 40 years.
It's easy to imagine that attaining this legal status was a proudly regarded validation, launching the energetic seashore community toward its destiny.
Although its remoteness would continue limiting the scale and density of development, it almost literally did "chug along" as a main stop along Union Pacific's Ilwaco Division of the Oregon-Washington Railroad and Navigation Company.
"A summer playground upon which lavish nature has bestowed incomparable bounty, a vacation resort of ideal loveliness and resources is Long Beach, Washington,” Union Pacific said in a 1924 promotional pamphlet. "Situated on a picturesque peninsula at the southwestern corner of Pacific County, easily reached by motorists from the large cities and the towns and rural districts of Washington and by boat, train, ferry or auto trip from Portland and Astoria and all Oregon points, Long Beach has every reason to hold its own as one of the leading and popular resorts of the Northwest."
Whew! Aren't we all lucky to know it?
It went on to experience ups and downs, losing the railroad when Union Pacific scrapped it in 1930 as automobiles began dominating transportation. To make room for a modern two-lane street, sidewalks and parking, downtown buildings were moved farther back from the former railroad tracks. It remained a summer-oriented vacation destination, with the trip from Portland and other nearby population centers continuing to be a fairly major undertaking. Only gradually did highway improvements start to allow more convenient access, particularly thanks to Depression era public-works spending.
In 1937 Jimmy O'Neil bought the Chinook Observer and in 1938 he relocated it to Long Beach. O'Neil and a dedicated cadre of allies, including Wellington Marsh Sr. of popular "free museum" fame, expanded upon an existing tradition of boosterism, trying everything in the book to maximize tourism during the limited window of dependably fine weather. This quest for economic well-being was only the most outwardly obvious of the many virtues of a slowly growing and healthy little city. The volunteer fire department, social clubs, lively recreational sports leagues and other typical mid-century activities all made it a fun and engaging place to live.
Seen by some at the time as little more than a boondoggle, completion of the Astoria-Megler Bridge in 1966 made day trips between Pacific and Clatsop counties easy. Having to more directly compete with no-sales tax Oregon greatly complicated the lives of Pacific County retailers, but channeled even more tourists into Long Beach.
Fast forward to the 1980s. Long Beach merchants — along with municipal leaders and colleagues in Ocean Park, Seaview and Ilwaco — initiated summer festivals and civic enhancements, including the boardwalk and downtown corner parks that were a legacy of the founding Tinker family. In the 1990s, with recreational salmon fishing beginning to wind down and marine toxins impacting clam digging, civic improvements went into high gear. Ever greater attention was devoted to lengthening the visitor season and making Long Beach a modern Pacific Northwest town.
Although it's dangerous crediting individuals since other important contributors are inevitably left out, any brief list of the big players in Long Beach's success in the past generation or two has to start with Sid Snyder. Long Beach resident, Seaview grocer and a legislative powerhouse, Snyder and friends started the important hometown Bank of the Pacific 50 years ago. His ambitious vision and humble leadership were pivotal in steering Long Beach and Pacific County in an aspirational direction — and finding ways to help pay for it.
A series of good mayors, council members and a dedicated city staff and crew have generally guided Long Beach toward being an attractive location to make entrepreneurial investments — without which the place would have remained inconsequential. Extending sidewalks beyond the original short downtown core, putting in decorative streetlights and planters, the epic legal struggle to build Discovery Trail, top-quality maintenance of parks and streets, and upgrades in underlying utility infrastructure all have made this little centennial city a remarkable place to live and do business.
There certainly are characteristics that were regrettable — things like typical small-town cronyism and self-dealing — but overall, Long Beach has much to celebrate in this centennial year. Ongoing investments in streets, forthcoming reconstruction of the now-treasured boardwalk, methodical efforts to clean up or demolish derelict buildings, pricey but mandatory upgrades to water and sewer systems are all things that place Long Beach well ahead of many municipalities its size.
We're proud of all Pacific County communities. Ocean Park and its associated villages are a prime example: Somewhat less overtly dedicated to tourism and representing an equally laudable model of success. The key in all our many Pacific County hometowns is making certain they prioritize our residents, helping build and strengthen every path to prosperity in these complicated times.
Happy birthday, Long Beach!
