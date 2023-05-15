There’s hardly anything scarier than school shootings, so last week’s hoax affecting schools in Ilwaco and elsewhere in the region sent adrenaline pumping in police stations, classrooms, homes and newsrooms.

The hoaxster committed a contemptible act that put lives at risk by diverting law enforcement away from their regular important work, sending them rushing to Ilwaco. This wasn’t a first for this kind of dangerous societal vandalism. In April 2015, Long Beach Elementary received an anonymous call using technology to hide both the voice and the phone number, generating a strong police response. Many students sheltered at the Chinook Observer. A similar incident happened in February 2016, prompting law officers to evacuate Ocean Beach School District students, following a lockdown that was initiated in response to a phone threat.

