Fireworks

July 4 includes a remarkable discharge of fireworks of all kinds on the ocean beach.

There can be no better showcase of the importance of voting than the Ocean Beach Hospital bond, with its fate hanging by as little as a single vote out of more than 5,500 cast.

As of this writing, the bond is failing by three-100ths of a percent — just an eyelash short of the required 60%.

