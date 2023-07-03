ocean_beach_hospital_clinic_sign.jpg
Ocean Beach Hospital in Ilwaco is presenting a bond proposal to voters a second time.

The proposed Ocean Beach Hospital bond came within about five votes of passing this spring. We will soon have another chance to nudge it into reality.

Carrying an estimated rate of 17 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, the bill for taxpayers owning a median-value $335,000 house would be about $57 a year or $4.75 a month.

