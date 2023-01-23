Preparing the weekly 911 dispatch report is a peek at the underside of Pacific County life. For every amusing snippet there are another five items ranging from tragic and disturbing, to angering and frustrating. It highlights the need for more intense law enforcement.
Long as these reports sometimes run, there is a good deal we leave out, including some happenings that are simply too sad for public dissemination and others, like most traffic stops, that would take up even more space in the newspaper without contributing much to the community's understanding of itself. On the other hand, anecdotal evidence suggests many crimes go unreported.
Some people obviously must regard 911 as a general help line, which it isn't. Dispatchers have far more patience than most folks. But there are many genuine calls requiring a law enforcement response. With roughly a thousand square miles to cover, our small sheriff's office has its hands full.
Although locations are often not indicated for individual 911 calls in the media reports, it's safe to say that the peninsula accounts for a disproportionate share of police calls. With the county's highest population density, a large number of vacation homes, significant drug and alcohol problems, many residences without watchful neighbors in sight and a variety of other contributing factors, it has long been observed that the peninsula must be one of the "burglary capitals" of Western Washington.
Long Beach and Ilwaco are comparatively well covered by Long Beach Police Department, but there are ample reasons for concern about other areas on our long cul-de-sac of a peninsula. There's a particular need for better law enforcement in the north-end communities, a focus of an important committee formed by the Surfside Homeowners Association.
What the numbers say
Looking a little at statistics, there is good reason to think the north peninsula might not have been getting its tax-money's worth in recent years. The area from Cranberry Road on north grew more than 32% between 2000 and 2020; nearly 23% just between 2010 and 2020, according to U.S. Census data. With a year-round population of around 5,000, Surfside/Ocean Park/Nahcotta/Klipsan comprise Pacific County's biggest "town." North peninsula far outstrips the rest of the county in population growth: the south peninsula grew 7% in 20 years, Chinook/Naselle/Willapa Valley grew 8%, while north county minus Willapa Valley was essentially unchanged over the two decades with around 8,400 residents. (As with Willapa Valley, the Census Bureau combines areas in ways that don't always seem logical.)
At nearly $2.5 billion, Ocean Beach School District accounts for two-thirds of the county's entire 2022 assessed value of about $3.7 billion. Pacific County Fire District No. 1's valuation was almost $1.8 billion, but includes Seaview and some other areas south of Cranberry. Based on this, at a guess, property north of Cranberry could easily comprise half of OBSD's valuation and one-third of the county's total. Is the north peninsula getting what its taxes are paying for in terms of police coverage? It's worth a deeper dive into the numbers by the county to ensure that it is. It really is up to cash-strapped county commissioners to make sure voters in every area of the county get what they're paying for.
Working together
Newly elected Sheriff Daniel Garcia has made a commitment to effective service. Any lack of proportionality in enforcement long predates his election. Only time will tell if he can find better ways to serve all the peninsula's unincorporated areas. There are things we can all do to help.
To whatever extent local leaders and citizens can, we must also seek whatever aid could be available from the state and Congress. The peninsula serves as a major vacation getaway for visitors from throughout the state and region. We've sometimes teased that we are in effect an unfunded Seattle city park. Of course this is an exaggeration, but it contains enough of a kernel of truth justify arging additional help in paying for things like 911 dispatch upgrades.
The peninsula is sort of a long, skinny town in many respects. To protect the high quality of life available here, it's vital that citizens speak up on behalf of safety and accountability. Surfside is leading the way.
