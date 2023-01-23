Preparing the weekly 911 dispatch report is a peek at the underside of Pacific County life. For every amusing snippet there are another five items ranging from tragic and disturbing, to angering and frustrating. It highlights the need for more intense law enforcement.

Long as these reports sometimes run, there is a good deal we leave out, including some happenings that are simply too sad for public dissemination and others, like most traffic stops, that would take up even more space in the newspaper without contributing much to the community’s understanding of itself. On the other hand, anecdotal evidence suggests many crimes go unreported.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.