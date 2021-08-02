Pacific County fire departments — mostly dedicated volunteers, supplemented with some highly qualified paid professionals — along with Washington Department of Natural Resources firefighters, did impressive work last week by controlling what easily could have been a catastrophic blaze along U.S. Highway 101.
Topping out at 10 acres, firefighters managed to intervene before flames could spread very far south into the mature forest and homes on China Hill. The dry grass that comprised the great majority of fuel sizzled and went up like a bomb — standing near it was an intimidating reminder of how fast and hot a wildfire can be as it rips across a field.
Although we’ve been getting a bit of minor precipitation now and then — and might even get a noticeable shot later this week — in all likelihood we’re still something like eight to 10 weeks away from the kind of day-and-night rainfall that will really provide any degree of safety from the sort of blaze we saw last week. It’s always a combination of frustrating and slightly amusing to see social media comments that suggest danger has passed after we’ve experienced some little tenth-of-an-inch shower. We need a real soaker to even temporarily alleviate the danger.
This is no time to slightly bend rules regarding the burn ban, or to be casual when it comes to disposing of cigarette butts, or operating gasoline-powered equipment or park vehicles with hot mufflers next to dry grass. Any little slip-up could be the spark that destroys a neighborhood. Be sure to report any illegal burning or risky behavior you observe; you’ll be doing us all a favor.
Last week’s fire also illustrated some other lessons. The homeowner directly west of the blaze has done a super job of yard maintenance on the side facing the formerly grassy field. Along with a drainage ditch, this green expanse was an effective fire break. We all should eye our properties with a similar view to providing a preventative buffer between ourselves and potential risks. By the same token, the unmaintained field that burned was in some respects an accident waiting to happen.
The DNR website www.dnr.wa.gov/firewise provides a variety of links to good information about how to best prepare for wildfires and minimize risks to private property.
As we have observed in the past, the peninsula is in particular danger from any fire in our broad north-south strip of dune grass and shore pines that stretches between Leadbetter Point and Cape Disappointment state parks. There are somewhat conflicting land management goals at play in this area. It is important wildlife habitat. It is a buffer that would slow tsunami flooding. It impedes coastal erosion. It provides peace and privacy to hundreds of seashore homes. On the other hand, this zone of trees, grass and dunes isn’t altogether natural in a historical sense, having grown following Columbia River jetty construction more than a century ago. It obstructs some ocean views. And most importantly, it provides a corridor for a future wildfire that might sweep from end to end.
These sometimes competing values call for a process of careful policy setting and management aimed at preserving valuable functions while minimizing fire risk. Fire breaks, dedicated access routes for equipment and well-planned water supplies would all help contain wildfires.
Living together in this very special place where more and more people want to come requires responsible private behavior and thoughtful public planning. This summer demonstrates the importance of revisiting all our assumptions with an eye toward successful neighborliness.
