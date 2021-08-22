Redistricting may seem like one of those subjects only politicians and newspaper editors care about, but it profoundly affects who speaks for us in Olympia and Washington, D.C., which in turn determines how much power we have to shape our own destinies.
As the results of the 2020 Census are fully digested over the next few weeks, the Washington State Redistricting Commission and panels like it across the nation will redraw boundary lines for legislative and congressional districts. On the simplest level, the goal is to ensure these districts have about equal numbers of residents. Unless this is done, the value of our votes shrinks or expands as places grow at different rates. Here in the U.S., everyone's vote is supposed to be equal.
There are other considerations, too. Redistricting commissions broadly aim to preserve the groupings people have become used to. Reputable commissioners — and Washington state's usually have been — avoid the practice called gerrymandering in which boundaries are drawn specifically to keep incumbents in office, or to dilute the voting power of minority groups. They also make some effort to group together residents with shared economic and political interests — something easier to achieve when carving up our state's 49 legislative districts than for its 10 large congressional districts. All else being equal, they'd rather avoid splitting a county between different districts but this isn't always possible, particularly in urban areas.
This time around, the census counted 7,705,281 people in Washington, up nearly a million from 6,724,540 in 2010. Naturally, this gain wasn't proportionately distributed. This time, redistricting will shoot for a population of around 770,500 in each congressional district and 157,250 in each legislative district.
Under the boundaries drawn in 2010, Southwest Washington's Third Congressional District now has 772,750 residents — almost exactly on target. If it were to be changed, it would be because the Sixth District — largely comprising the Olympic Peninsula — needs to absorb about 33,700 people to get up to arround 770,500. It could do so by taking some of Mason and/or Thurston counties — which is probably the most likely — or by expanding to include Pacific, Wahkiakum and western Lewis County. But this latter solution would discombobulate the Third District, which would in turn have to expand elsewhere. There's a good chance its boundaries will be left unchanged and that Pacific County will remain grouped with Vancouver and Longview.
The more complicated question for us revolves around legislative districts. Our 19th district has 144,220 residents in the 2020 Census, meaning its boundaries need to expand to include about 13,000 additional people. This is easier said than done though, because neighboring 20th district to our east is itself shy about 4,500 people, while the 24th district to our north is short about 9,000. To even up these three districts will probably thus require changing not only their boundaries, but also those of surrounding districts.
From a political standpoint, where congressional and legislative lines are drawn has a big impact on who gets elected. After redistricting in 2011 removed much of left-leaning Thurston County, our congressional district went from being a fairly safe Democratic seat to a fairly safe Republican one.
Since then, Vancouver and its suburbs have trended Democratic, but not enough to overcome Republican strength elsewhere and the power of incumbency, which have kept U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in power. Having upset Trump loyalists with her courageous impeachment vote, she currently faces three primary challengers. But she likely still has a distinct edge in Washington's system, in which the top two finishers advance to the general without regard to party affiliation. It remains to be seen who will run on the Democratic side. A strong enough challenger might have a good chance in the general election, considering the fractured GOP electorate. Two-time candidate Carolyn Long is said to not be very interested in trying again after losing to Herrera Beutler by 13 points in 2020.
On the state legislative side, the 19th district flipped all-Republican in 2020 when Democrats lost two powerful committee chairmen in Dean Takko in the Senate and Brian Blake in the House, while incumbent GOP state Rep. Jim Walsh won reelection. There has been a long-term trend of rural districts like ours electing Republican legislators. However, if he wants to, Blake would have a decent shot against his freshman replacement, Cathlamet educator Joel McEntire. Redistricting will impact on this equation. For example, expansion to include more of conservative western Lewis County would push it one way, while including the pro-union community of Hoquiam would pull it more toward the middle.
Our state's redistricting committee invites public comments and even offers a tool that lets residents propose our own boundaries. Links are available at www.redistricting.wa.gov.
