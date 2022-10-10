Winning awards is nothing new for the Chinook Observer; we’re up to around 500 in the past 30 years. But this part of October is always a time of some anxiety as we await results of the Better Newspaper Contest, our state press association’s annual celebration of journalistic achievements.
We don’t do anything with a specific aim of winning contests, but it’s gratifying when our objectives intersect well with our profession’s aspirations.
At this past Saturday’s awards in Bellingham, we were gratified by our third outright General Excellence win in a row. This consistency is something we strive for. We get 52 chances a year to provide readers with a package of interesting and unique local content. We want every issue to count — to be worth your time and money.
What makes us even happier this year was the outstanding recognition conferred on Luke Whittaker and Patrick Webb. Whittaker was named Washington state Photographer of Year, while Webb was honored as the state’s best feature writer and the best sports writer. Both are remarkably talented men. Our communities are lucky to have them.
While they obviously are part of our General Excellence wins, each edition of the Observer also requires the equally valued contributions of many other highly skilled people. In particular, Brandon Cline and Jeff Clemens — a staffer and freelancer — are essential to what we call “hard news” — the headline-making stories about what is working and not working in our area.
Remarking about an online announcement of our awards, one reader emphasized the importance of not taking them as a license to coast. We won’t. Although we’re proud of what we do, there is much more to cover in Pacific County, which is an astoundingly newsy place. We’ll continue doing everything we can to dig into the important things that happen behind the scenes.
In addition to those named above, 2021-22 winning team members — staff, columnists, freelance contributors and designers — included Kelly Beach, Marlene Quillin, Kristin Inskeep, Don Jenkins, Cate Gable, David Campiche, Leisa Jennings, Madeline Kalbach, Susan Stauffer, Sydney Stevens, Jane Webb, Bonnie Cozby, Randy Wrighthouse, Matthew Vann, Suzanne Luttrell, Andrew Renwick, John Bruijn, Kevin Weidow, Cory McKeown, Anne Singer, and all of our advertisers, letter writers and readers. I apologize if I’ve left anyone out.
Our success is a direct reflection of the dynamic and endlessly fascinating coastal communities we serve. Thank you.
