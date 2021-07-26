There’s a renewed appreciation of the role newspapers and other news media play in keeping America and local communities healthy.
Legendary Washington state newsman Edward R. Murrow believed there are two essential pillars of our democracy: one the “sanctity of the law” and the other the “freedom of the press.”
“If either pillar is shaken, damaged or undermined, he warned, then so too is our democracy,” Marvin Kalb of the Brookings Institution wrote July 22. (tinyurl.com/Shaky-Pillars)
The news business has been having a long, shaky time. Since 2004, over 1,800 communities have lost their local newspapers. Since the covid pandemic began, 37,000 journalists have lost their jobs, been furloughed, or had their pay cut.
The Chinook Observer is more fortunate than most. But even we have done some painful belt tightening. Our full-time staff is a fraction what it was five years ago. But thanks to support from our communities and other benefactors, we’re certain to continue serving you for many years to come.
Among our most important benefactors is the Seattle-based Group Health Foundation. A year ago, when it seemed possible the whole world might crash into a second Great Depression as economies shut down in the face of covid, the foundation reached out with an unsolicited and unrestricted $25,000 grant to support Observer news. Last week, they surprised us again with another $25,000 in aid of our work.
We couldn’t be any more grateful. Even as local advertisers, subscribers and buyers of individual copies of the Observer remain absolutely essential to our survival, the Group Health Foundation’s grants are remarkable votes of confidence in us — along with strong recognition of the central importance of a free press, even in one of Washington’s most remote and rural counties.
Adding to our sense that good folks are on our side, on July 22, U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Ron Wyden (D-OR) introduced the Local Journalism Sustainability Act of 2021. This legislation would help financially support local news organizations through tax credits to incentivize hiring more journalists, subscriptions, and advertising from local small businesses.
“The covid-19 pandemic made it crystal clear that local reporters and newsrooms are essential to keeping the public informed and safe, but their importance spans well beyond health emergencies,” Cantwell said in a press release. “At its core, local news is about holding the powerful accountable. The strength of our democracy is based in truth and transparency, and local newsrooms are on the ground in our communities asking the critical questions, countering misinformation, and telling our stories. We have to protect these vital parts of our communities, because once they’re gone, they’re gone.”
“The decline of local news has had devastating effects on our communities. Local news has often been the only window into the city council or mayor’s office. Without these outlets, these important institutions in our communities go uncovered. Further, the decline of local news has only fueled the growth of misinformation, as Americans lose their most trusted sources of information. As the son of a journalist, these developments trouble my greatly. Our bill would provide financial support to local news at this critical time for our democracy,” Wyden said.
U.S. Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) and Dan Newhouse (R-WA) introduced a similar bipartisan House version of the bill (H.R.3940) in June 2021.
Brett Wesner, chair of the National Newspaper Association and president of Wesner Publications, said, “Community newspapers deeply need a boost to rejoin a healthy economy. National Newspaper Association wholeheartedly supports the concepts in the Local Journalism Sustainability Act and thanks Senator Cantwell and her colleagues for keeping the momentum alive for this legislation. Without trusted journalism in local communities, our path back to a thriving, robust democracy would be bleak.”
We pledge to continue earning your trust in every way we can — shining a light on every facet of government and working to address the weaknesses and celebrate the strengths of this blessed place.
