In his boyhood (and later when having a child still at home provided a plausible excuse), the editor was wild about fireworks. Back in the 1960s when firecrackers were universally available and every kid with a few dollars could be an amateur explosives expert, much fun was had (and more than one friend’s fingers were permanently injured).
So it is with no sense of moral superiority or wish to be a spoilsport that we urge a sharp curtailment of personal fireworks here on the coast. This past July 4 holiday — which as usual stretched across eight days — provided a vivid illustration of the ways in which a patriotic party has descended into a too-long, too-loud and too-toxic excuse to misuse our pristine beaches and otherwise quiet neighborhoods for a dangerous free-for-all.
Thanks to hard-working professional and volunteer first responders — aided by minor precipitation — we didn’t suffer the major conflagration that pyrotechnics could have sparked in dry beach grass and shore pines. Speak to almost any firefighter and they will say that a blaze in our dunes, driven by a brisk north or south wind, is perhaps our most likely catastrophe — far more likely in any given year than a tsunami. Such a wildfire in this time when many houses have been built along the western shore would cause enormous property damage, threaten loss of human life, and certainly kill and injure countless wild animals. We have only firefighters and dumb luck to thank for having avoided such a disaster.
Beyond this worst-case scenario, even an ordinary Independence holiday — along with the less-riotous fireworks period at New Years — causes great suffering to people, pets and wildlife. Hours of loud explosions from all directions, drifting clouds of hazardous smoke, and an aftermath of litter and waste all are unpleasant for everyone — and downright traumatic for some.
The editor and his friends in city and county government have been remiss in kicking this can down the road too long. We too soon forget the downsides of Wild West levels of July 4 revelry and put off for another year some reckoning with how to better control holiday crowds and their mischief. We recognize that selling fireworks is an important source of income for some local individuals and civic groups, while Pacific County’s and Long Beach’s reputation as a last bastion of fireworks freedom draws a larger crowd of customers to local businesses.
But eight days, even in a time of heightened fire danger? That’s ridiculous.
The county once again blew past a legal deadline to give itself authority, even in emergency circumstances, to curtail fireworks use. So the soonest it can have such power is year after next. Officials have indicated they will set the wheels of red tape in motion to be able to do so — as they should.
Beyond the mere authority to ratchet down fireworks in some special circumstance, the time has arrived to seriously cut back on the length of time they can be discharged. Even the strongest critics of them would probably find it to be at least somewhat tolerable if fireworks were limited to perhaps 12 hours on each July 3 and 4 — as opposed to the current 110 hours of legal discharges between June 28 and July 5. And this doesn’t count the additional hours of illegal explosions that are largely beyond the capacity of law enforcement to control.
If, in the face of certain pushback from some, elected officials simply won’t throttle back fireworks, they should at a minimum do as the Fire District No. 1 chief has urged and take steps to limit chances for a peninsula-sweeping wildfire. Although some measures might be costly, it’s worth reflecting that a clever lawyer could make a potentially convincing argument that the county and cities should be held financially liable for firework harm they were amply warned about.
As opposed to an outright ban, which we think would be a step too far at this time, decreasing the discharge period would still bring fireworks fanatics to the county, but do so in a concentrated period that would permit bringing in extra law enforcement personnel, as was long the practice during Rod Run.
On balance, our area’s outstanding popularity since the onset of the pandemic demonstrates that our greatest draws are spectacular scenery, rich history, welcoming neighborhoods, peace and quiet. We must focus on preserving and enhancing these qualities, not on placating rowdy noisemakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.