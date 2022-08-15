What's up with Pacific County murders? Is it coincidental that four first-degree murder cases are now pending in a rural county with just 24,000 full-time residents?
And what, if anything, can and should be done about it?
Causes
There's no doubt the four are partly a matter of happenstance. Just as lightning does, in fact, frequently strike the same place not just twice but many times, homicides may sometimes cluster together or be absent for years at a time. But this doesn't mean we should give up any hope of understanding what happened and shaping what happens next.
All four of these crimes were committed within families: Brother vs. brother, sister vs. sister, cousin vs. cousin, a young relation vs. a family elder. There's little mystery about any of them; these aren't "whodunits." Addictions and other forms of mental illness are one obvious common thread.
It doesn't take much imagination to draw a connection between the pandemic and our murder spree. While we resist the common temptation to blame everything awful on covid, there's no question that the pandemic and the steps taken to fight it generate remarkable amounts of anxiety, fear and anger. Some people are awfully touchy at the best of times, and even more so now.
Mental health
Mental health services are in chronically short supply, with rural areas like ours particularly need more professional providers and better ways of matching those with simmering crises with the care they require. Would this have avoided any of our current homicides? Perhaps not — some dangerous people remain off society's radar until they blow up. But there are clearly circumstances when timely interventions can avert violent crimes and self-harm.
State and federal lawmakers must continue ramping up funding and support for mental-health and addiction care, recognizing that helping people before they harm themselves or others is the moral and cost-efficient choice.
Policing
Effective policing coupled with an effective local criminal justice system is another side of the story. There's little law enforcement can do to stop intra-family murders before they happen, but proactive enforcement of all laws provides a sense of accountability that keeps a damper on preventable crimes.
On the peninsula, we're fortunate to have the Long Beach Police Department, which under Chief Flint Wright has been a model of well-supported and trained law enforcement. In Long Beach and Ilwaco, LBPD does as good a job as any small resort-area force can in keeping the peace in professional and humane ways.
Patrolling a much larger area, the Pacific County Sheriff's Office has struggled with personnel turnover — a nationwide issue for front-line policing agencies. The problem for the sheriff's office is that road deputies are spread so thin even in ordinary times. This is not a secret among lawbreakers, who can calculate the odds of a deputy being able to intervene.
Money isn't the answer to every problem, and rapidly increasing property values make voters think twice about passing levies and bonds. But a public safety levy, allowed under Washington law, could inject much-needed funds into county policing — something that a majority might favor. We ought to explore this option. Police need more financial support, not less.
Policing doesn't mean much in the end if the prosecution isn't in sync. Through no fault of his own, the county's appointed prosecutor has been out with a serious illness most of this year. In a small office, he represents a significant share of the total prosecutorial resource. With four murders and many lesser charges currently in process, it's vital that county commissioners take a hard look at seeking outside help from the Washington Attorney General's Office and the Legislature. The punishing expense of murder cases — taxpayers will end up with the bill for both prosecution and defense in most cases — could be backbreaking. And sheer monetary considerations could encourage unjust plea deals.
While we hope and pray for no more murders in Pacific County, it's crucial we all recognize that homicides and other surging crimes won't fix themselves. It's up to us as citizens and the people we elect to find smart and affordable ways to discourage would-be criminals, and to catch and process them when they slip up.
