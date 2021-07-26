Unvaccinated Pacific County people and those who care about them should be concerned about rising covid-19 cases here.
The Pacific County Health Department last week reported a near quadrupling in the rolling 14-day average in infections. Though thankfully not back to the frightening time when our rate was briefly among the worst in the nation, this sharp upsurge after weeks of steady declines is a sign of trouble.
Read our in-depth interview today with the Pacific County health officer for professional guidance. We also offer these observations:
• The recently evolved delta variant of covid-19 is widely circulating in our county and the rest of the nation. Those infected with it have around 1,000 times more virus circulating in their bodies than was true when the original "wild" virus started hitting Washington state in the winter of 2020. This makes these new covid patients much more infectious. Younger people and children are getting seriously ill.
• Free vaccinations are easily available in our county. See www.pacificcountycovid19.com or call 360-875-9407 for a complete list of locations. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is certain to grant unconditional licenses this fall for all the vaccines that are currently being provided in the U.S. on an emergency basis. They are safe and effective. That they aren't yet is some sense "official" is a poor excuse for not protecting yourself against a nasty disease.
• For the 100th time, no, covid-19 isn't "the flu." Covid and seasonal influenza are both capable of killing, but covid far, far more so. In addition, many of those who survive severe covid are left with disabilities that appear to take months and perhaps years to overcome. Even after being provided with the best experimental care in the world, ex-President Trump came perilously close to dying of it. None of us can hope for anything approaching that level of treatment.
• Those who feel some lingering political or conspiratorial suspicions about covid might want to bear in mind that getting immunized is their best insurance to be around to vote for their candidates in 2022 and 2024.
• Even though all the vaccines being given in the U.S. are remarkably good, 22 of the 497 covid cases in Pacific County since this Jan. 1 have been of fully vaccinated people. Particularly with delta coming on strong, it's worth considering wearing a mask in indoor spaces where lots of people pass through. Highly effective N-95 masks are now widely available.
We recognize that many of those who read this are least likely to need our advice. But by working together, perhaps we can diplomatically nudge our friends, neighbors and hard-headed cousins into getting a shot that could easily save their lives.
