Fentanyl

Fentanyl is a uniquely deadly risk in rural communities like ours.

 Darwin Brandis

Thanks and congratulations to Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips for his successful efforts on behalf of obtaining two more years of funding for the Pacific County Drug Task Force. With good help from our 19th Legislative District lawmakers and other legislators, Phillips’ leadership will help keep the heat on drug dealers in our county.

The law officers involved in guiding and manning the task force have their work cut out of them. Fentanyl, the powerful synthetic opioid many times more powerful than heroin, is causing severe overdoses every week here in idyllic Pacific County. It joins heroin itself and methamphetamine as genuinely destructive substances that destroy lives. We must do all we can to stem this deadly tide.

