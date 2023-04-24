Thanks and congratulations to Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips for his successful efforts on behalf of obtaining two more years of funding for the Pacific County Drug Task Force. With good help from our 19th Legislative District lawmakers and other legislators, Phillips’ leadership will help keep the heat on drug dealers in our county.
The law officers involved in guiding and manning the task force have their work cut out of them. Fentanyl, the powerful synthetic opioid many times more powerful than heroin, is causing severe overdoses every week here in idyllic Pacific County. It joins heroin itself and methamphetamine as genuinely destructive substances that destroy lives. We must do all we can to stem this deadly tide.
The Pacific County Department of Health and Human Services leads local efforts to educate residents about the opioid antidote Narcan and facilitate availability of this lifesaving intervention. Quick administration can save sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters. Drug use should not equate to an accidental death penalty.
There is little chance of overstating the harmful impacts of addiction in our communities, ranging from broken homes and neglected children to rampant burglaries and feelings of chaos. This is particularly true in the county’s expansive unincorporated areas, where law officers are in extremely scant supply. The drug task force, reenergized with state money, will certainly be a big help. All the same, we continue to think that some form of municipal incorporation on the north half of the peninsula would be a big improvement by allowing property taxes to be directed and spent closer to where they are generated.
Costly fumble
It is a huge, if understandable, failure on the part of the Legislature to have fumbled a correction of the legal vacuum created by the state Supreme Court’s Blake decision. Urban lawmakers, seeing the futility of arresting and punishing every drug user, punted a change that would have re-strengthened penalties while adding funds for intervention and treatment. Rural Republicans punted because they didn’t think the proposal was tough enough. Both these extremes, plus those in the middle who would have approved the new drug-law framework, all have valid points.
From a small community standpoint, however, it is clear that the Blake decision essentially rendered drug-use enforcement nearly meaningless. Nor were areas like ours provided with anything like enough resources to successfully treat and manage those who seriously misuse deadly drugs. It’s a train wreck.
As a side note, it’s also time to officially recognize that some aspects of the old War on Drugs were seriously wrong. Lumping things like magic mushrooms and marijuana (as the federal government still does) with serious baddies like fentanyl wastes law-enforcement resources and wrecks lives for no good purpose.
A new state drug law compromise must be hammered out before July 1, or drug enforcement and penalties will fall on cities and counties, which will have to come up with their own. Pacific, like most Washington counties, is in no financial shape to launch a complete new anti-drug regime, nor does it have the expertise. It doesn’t bear thinking about. We look to the governor and legislative negotiators to find a way to pay for drug laws that suppress anarchy in ways that are humane and smart. It is a tall order.
Much to report
We will have significantly more news coverage in the next week or two about what the just-concluded legislative session means for Pacific County.
There were some real successes. Cape Disappointment State Park will get millions in funding to realize a planning vision developed nearly two decades ago, changes that will really upgrade its entrance, showcase Maya Lin’s Confluence Project designs and expand camping options. Other funds will go toward major enhancements of the Willapa Hills trail linking north county and the I-5 corridor. There’s quite a lot more, which we’ll detail.
It was disappointing that the Legislature did not relinquish the former Naselle Youth Camp to the land’s original owners, the Chinook Indian Nation. All county residents should join with our Chinook neighbors in continuing to pull for this outcome as a new legislatively commissioned panel considers the future of this important asset.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.