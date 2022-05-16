Although the Chinook Observer is proud of fulfilling our professional duty to report all local news — good, bad and every shade in between — personally I always prefer the positive. This is especially true when it comes to reporting on individual people.
Gordy
One of my favorite recent stories concerned Gordon “Gordy” Simmons, Ilwaco High School Class of 1954, who uncovered the bones of a now-extinct giant sloth during a 1961 construction project at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
Brought to our attention by his daughter, we raced to publish his story as Gordy lay dying in hospice — he had long spoken of his wish to see his story told in his hometown paper. Thanks to a remarkable effort by our Patrick Webb, we were able to deliver a great article online on March 17 and in print March 23. Gordy died March 27, knowing that he is fondly remembered and appreciated.
Doris
I was sad to recently learn of the death on Feb. 19 of my reclusive neighbor Doris Berryhill-Parks.
She was a kindhearted person who I first met 20 years ago when our dog walks intersected in the hills above Ilwaco. A friendly blonde Swiss woman, she put me in mind of Mrs. Santa Claus being pulled along by large and energetic fuzzy white dogs. She also adopted quite a herd of feral cats before, unfortunately, turning her affections to local wildlife.
It was as a bear feeder that Doris became widely known outside our little neighborhood. Although bears are a natural part of Pacific County's rich menagerie, we seldom used to see them in the peninsula's residential areas. But as human population density increased — bringing a readily available supply of delicious garbage, pet food and birdseed — in some areas bears have become nearly as familiar as raccoons. Doris fed raccoons and bears, along with crows, filling the trunk of her red Cadillac with giant bags of Costco dog food.
Her semi-domestication of wild bears created many problems — not least for the bears, many of which wildlife officers were obliged to put to death after they lost all fear of people. One poked its head into the partially open window of a teenager's bedroom on the street above mine. Another had to be chased away from my door with bear spray after breaking a garage window in an attempt to reach the garbage stored there awaiting collection day.
Eventually the legislature created a new law with one tier of penalties for accidentally providing food for dangerous wildlife and sterner consequences for deliberately feeding them — something I'll always think of as the "Doris Law." She was twice prosecuted under it, reaching a settlement in 2014 and being convicted in 2021. She appealed the recent conviction, an effort mooted by her death.
Bud
This past weekend I learned of the passing of another peninsula character, Bud Goulter, who may fairly be described as a beloved legend.
The Goulters have lived here since time out of mind, and Bud's ancestry included the Cowlitz Tribe. My late friend Adelle Beechey told his story in a 2006 article: tinyurl.com/CO-Bud-Goulter. He overcame significant deafness to remain helpful to his neighbors on the peninsula's north end: "He spends many hours of the day driving around in his pickup, hauling hay and grass to feed his cows, calling on elderly sick friends, and driving 'little old ladies' to their doctor's appointments."
In one of their first conversations, Bud told Adelle about his relationship with our local bears:
"He told me he talked to them, but I thought he was kidding me. He told me that many times when he was picking blackberries, chasing cattle, or hunting in remote areas, he had contact with bears. 'I just calmly talked to them,' he said, 'and they never bothered me.' I knew then that he was serious, particularly when he told me of one frightening encounter with a young mother bear and two little cubs. When he came upon her, she made a sharp clicking noise with her teeth threatening him and warning him not to get closer, and then pushed her cubs up a tree. Bud said he quietly told her that he did not intend to harm her babies and slowly backed away."
Good manners are always to be admired and emulated — when it comes to bears and everyone else.
Bob
In closing I note the recent passing of Dr. Robert Brake, who epitomized community spirit during his decades here. Along with his wife, Gwen, who survives him, Bob organized events that recognized outstanding contributions to local well-being.
Bob was unfailingly cheerful — except on the subject of current American politics — and endeavored to strengthen our small-town connections. He deserves our praise and remembrance as someone who tried to make this an even better place.
As I noted in my most-recent "From the editor's desk" newsletter, it's one of the greatest privileges of being your editor that I get to know good people so well.
