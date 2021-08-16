I remember Les Swenson kindly flying me around the peninsula 30 years ago — just as I was beginning my editorship here in mid-August 1991. Aside from being flabbergasted by the beauty of our homeland, I was struck by just how wild and forested it was.
This was in the context of an observation I made when asked in my job interview about what I viewed as the biggest issue facing this area. “Growth” was my response then. I would say the same today.
It’s important to note, with an embarrassed grin, that there was virtually no actual growth in our year-round population for most of the intervening time. Despite Pacific County’s spectacular oceanside setting triangulated between Seattle and Portland, it remained persistently resistant to some forms of change. For a long while, this kept property values comparatively low — a good thing considering the county’s below-average household income. I can’t count the number of times I’ve reported that Pacific County has Western Washington’s lowest-cost housing.
Available land getting more crowded
One thing that is changing is land use. Although a lot of forest remains — partly thanks to parks, refuges and conservancy areas — there has been much clearing and building. The just-released 2020 census counted 10,514 occupied housing units in the county, up about 33% since 1990. Including housing that was vacant at the time of the census — mostly consisting of vacation homes — the number of dwellings rose to 16,034 last year, up from 12,404 in 1990.
This might not sound like a lot in the course of 30 years. But as the new census revealed, the vast majority of this expansion happened on the peninsula. The county’s full-time population increased by 2,444 between 2010 and 2020 — and about 75% of that growth was concentrated in the peninsula’s roughly 50 square miles. In other words, three-quarters of growth occurred on 4% of Pacific County’s land area. (It’s also worth observing that the April 1 census didn’t count many who continue relocating here as the pandemic wears on, and has always failed to account for thousands who live here for months each year but who have permanent homes elsewhere.)
Despite the expansion in housing stock, demand is pushing up home prices at an accelerating pace. In the county as a whole, median prices more than doubled between 2013 and 2020, considerably outpacing the state average. Even with this quick escalation, the few houses on the market remain a bargain compared to nearly every other county west of the Cascades — a factor attracting even more interest in relocating here. Although we are still one of Washington’s least-populous counties, our rate of growth was in the top third in the past decade.
Coupled with my observation 30 years ago that growth would become a primary issue was a parallel concern that some who form the bedrock of our heritage could find themselves or their children priced out. It’s already a challenge for someone juggling fishing or tourism jobs to afford a mortgage on a $316,472 house — the average countywide price this July. And how do they manage to compete with other would-be purchasers here when the average is $728,395 in our overall Multiple Listing Service area?
Time for self-directed control
It’s becoming time to reexamine county and city zoning assumptions to provide more affordable housing options. The concept of five-acre rural “ranchettes” was always flawed. There are better ways to preserve forests, farmland and open space. Continuing to pack more single-family houses onto crowded century-old plats on the peninsula isn’t sustainable.
The U.S. Census Bureau effectively regards what it calls the Long Beach-North Beach Peninsula as one community, and so it should regard itself. The sensible thing would be to incorporate it, keep its property taxes closer to home, ramp up municipal-level services and unify things like law enforcement and fire departments. However, I’ve been saying this for going on 30 years, with inertia, self-interest and old rivalries dogging the way. Maybe new arrivals will manage to push through this or other ways to make sure growth works for local people.
Welcome increases in diversity
One change that ought to please us all is increasing diversity.
Pacific County went from 94% white in 1990 to 82% in 2020. So although European-American faces are still most of what we encounter, it’s increasingly possible to drive up Pacific Avenue and catch glimpses of the wider world. The number of Hispanic residents of all races increased from a count of 433 in 1990 to 2,196 last year. Black residents roughly doubled, though they still only numbered 101 in 2020. Residents with American Indian ancestry climbed to 554, up from 519 in 1990. Our number of Asian-American neighbors was unchanged, while there were more Pacific Islanders — 47 in 2020, up from 16 in 1990.
But really big gains were in overarching categories of “other” or “two or more races.” Those not neatly fitting into conventional labels went from 143 in 1990 to 3,096 last year. Clearly, many of us now embrace a more all-compassing view of ancestry — something few could have predicted back in the virtually one-color county of 30 years ago.
As for me, I will continue to be your neighbor and editor well beyond this significant career milestone. To me, this continues to be one of the world’s most special places.
