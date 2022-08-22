TJ Shima
A visitor from Lake Stevens shows off razor clams he collected here this spring. Barring a surge in marine toxins, this coming 2022-23 season looks to be as good as 2021-22.

 LUKE WHITTAKER

Looking back to this past winter of massive flooding in parts of Pacific County, highway damage and quite a lot of really dismal weather, you'd expect our economy to have taken a hit, right?

Wrong. The economic surge of recent years continued this January, February and March. Even in a season with challenging weather, tourism didn't pause. This was partly thanks to robust recreational clamming. But other businesses also prospered, considering the time of year.

