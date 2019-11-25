The Chinook Observer welcomes letters from readers. They are among our most popular content and provide a way for community members to communicate thoughts and concerns that might not otherwise come to widespread attention.
Here are some guidelines to bear in mind:
• We are an intensely local publication. Letters dealing with local issues and people have our highest priority, followed by those concerning state and regional issues.
• Readers’ letters debating intractable national issues and controversial politicians will be published on a space-available basis.
• All letters should be limited to around 350 words, unless the editor agrees to an exception. From this time on, exceptions will seldom be granted for letters regarding national politics.
• The editor can and will modify letters for space, clarity, good manners and to avoid potential legal issues.
• Letters received by Monday morning will usually be printed in that week’s edition. However, there is no guarantee any letter will be printed, and delays in publication are sometimes necessary due to space constraints and other factors.
• All letters must be signed with the author’s true name and hometown. We do not publish anonymous letters.
• Thank-you letters are welcome and are published without charge, but must be kept brief.
• Letters may be submitted via www.chinookobserver.com; emailed to editor@chinookobserver.com; mailed to P.O. Box 427, Long Beach, WA 98631; or dropped by our office at 205 Bolstad Ave. E, Suite 2, Long Beach. Please include a phone number where you can be reached in case we have questions; it will not be published.
