Miasma — otherwise known as “bad air” — was for centuries blamed for many kinds of communicable disease. The living “caught death” from poisons wafting in the fog.
Although we now know viruses and bacteria are the main sources of illness, the way in which coronavirus can hang around in the air and on surfaces after an infected person has passed brings the idea of miasma back to mind. Even without showing symptoms, somebody can shed enough bits of virus to pass the illness onto others.
This is what makes physical distancing between people so important right now, staying far enough apart that the virus has room and time to dissipate. We can further lessen the risk by cleaning our hands often after being public and avoiding touching our faces, which can transport the virus to our respiratory tracts. But avoiding cross contamination of one another is key. Medical experts observe that if only everybody would stay home for a solid month or so, virus transmission would break and the pandemic would be over.
In China — effectively a dictatorship — the province of Wuhan was shut down and a dire emergency was brought under control in a matter of weeks. Freedom-loving Americans — and most other nationalities — aren’t so easily ordered around or protected from ourselves. For better or worse, we don’t like being told what to do. As a consequence, it won’t take a month to choke off the virus — probably more like a year or two, and not entirely until a safe and effective vaccine is universally deployed.
With luck, coronavirus infections will wane as the weather gets warmer, as often is true of ordinary seasonal colds. And with more luck, restrictions can be eased enough that tourists flock to the coast, commercial and recreational fishing resumes, contractors get back to work catching up with housing demand, and our whole economy begins healing. But under almost any imaginable scenario, we’ll have to remain vigilant in order to avoid having virus clobber us again this fall. In the meantime, all who can afford to should patronize the local businesses that are still open, provide leniency to our renters, flexibility to our employees and debtors, and lots of kindness toward everyone.
As the English author Daniel Defoe wrote about England’s plague of 1665-66, “a close conversing with death, or with diseases that threaten death, would scum off the gall from our tempers, remove the animosities among us, and bring us to see with differing eyes than those which we looked on things with before.” Nothing like a good plague to cleanse the social palate, in other words.
Here are a few other observations about our current situation:
• The concept of miasma really is dead. Yes, we should avoid close proximity to people we don’t know to be uninfected. (Or, as others advise, act like we know we ourselves are infected and strive to avoid giving it to anybody else.) But this doesn’t mean cowering in our houses. “Stay-at-home” doesn’t mean locking ourselves indoors. The outdoors are healthy and spring is bursting out all over. Get out and relish this remarkable place where we’re privileged to live. Although many major outdoors assets like state parks and beach are closed in one sense, they remain public property and you are perfectly within your rights to enjoy them. No miasma is going to get you.
• There is plenty of just about everything — maybe except money — to go around. We should buy enough supplies to avoid having to go to the store very often, but there is no need to prep for doomsday. And while we all have enjoyed poking fun at toilet-paper hoarders, the fact is that many people lacked the financial wherewithal to stock up on much of anything else. If having an ample supply of at least one basic essential made them feel better for a week or two, more power to them, I say.
• As a Baby Boomer, I often heard stories of the Great Depression. It dramatically altered countless lives — damaging careers, cutting off college plans, even permanently stunting young bodies and prematurely killing the middle aged and elderly. One of my grandaunts, despite eventually becoming very wealthy, practiced inescapable habits of frugality throughout her life, going so far as rinsing out, drying and reusing paper towels until they fell to bits. One of my aunts turned into an inveterate hoarder, stuffing her house with teetering piles of kitsch and unopened cooking magazines — compulsively feathering her nest for the next financial cataclysm.
• On the other hand, my mother remembered the depression as a childhood surrounded by love and good fellowship. Just as in our present pestilent spring, she found those years filled with plenty of sunny, fun days. She practiced a love of gardening and enjoyed other simple pleasures throughout all her days. Maybe we’ll somehow avoid a coronavirus depression, but we’d do well to learn from the past and permanently shift our expectations about what it means to live a fulfilling life.
• “The Great American Migration of 2020: On the move to escape the coronavirus” (https://tinyurl.com/Virus-Migration) in this weekend’s Washington Post is an interesting speculation about how weeks or months of working at home — or outright unemployment — may reset American ideas about living in cities. Uncrowded country living is looking pretty great right now. Assuming internet speeds and capacity are adequate, and medical care is up to snuff, this disaster could ultimately result in economic gains in appealing places like ours.
• While it feels like a remarkable privilege to have parks, beaches and other attractions so much to ourselves for a time, the stay-at-home order has strangled our essential hospitality industry. I love tourists and seasonal residents. I love their energy, ideas and money. I love their enthusiasm for this place — our scenery, deep history and rich cultural traditions. It’s understandable we prefer for now that they stay where they’re from so as not to overload our small healthcare system. But we all should go even more out of our way than usual to express our appreciation for everyone who appreciates Pacific County. We hope you can come back soon.
• We all owe special thanks to everyone still doing essential work in the midst of this perilous time. This obviously includes doctors, nurses, hospital and pharmacy staff, EMTs, cops and other first responders. Their heroism is undeniable and deeply honorable. Less obviously but no less appreciated are the grocers, distributors and farmers keeping us fed. Thanks also to the utility workers keeping our lights on and clean water flowing into our homes, news reporters on the front lines of this dangerous once-in-a-generation story, delivery drivers and many others who are maintaining society despite considerable personal risk.
As a final note for this week, staying well is the best thing we can do for ourselves, our loved ones and our nation. It’s strange to think about how much is riding on our ability to patiently endure all the economic losses and boredom now piling up in every local home. My parents — like many of yours — were able to survive and in some ways even thrive during the calamities of the 1930 and ‘40s thanks to the fortitude, humor and deep affection that buoyed them through the darkness. The same can be true this time, both regarding coronavirus and the wreckage it leaves behind.
If nothing else, we should strive to come away from this ordeal with reordered priorities — with appreciation for family life, simple good health, polite neighbors and beautiful surroundings.
