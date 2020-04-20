What a year we are having! Like many people cruising on the 2020 Grand World Voyage of 128 days around the world, we were filled with excitement and anticipation of what was to come our way.
On Jan. 2, two days prior to leaving, we were allowed to spend several hours with the U.S. Coast Guard crew of Station Fort Lauderdale, thanks to our hometown commanding officer, Lt. Jessica Shafer, of Station Cape Disappointment, for making these arrangements. She was at Station Fort Lauderdale prior to coming here. Seeing the members of this station in action was awesome. Thanks, Lt. Shafer.
I have been a member of Flotilla 62, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary at Station Cape Disappointment going on 13 years, while my wife, Janice, was a member for eight years.
Janice loves to cruise and thought this Grand World Voyage would check off a major bucket list box. It started with packing and planning, like it does for many, about a year from the date of departure on Jan. 4 on a 128-day round-trip cruise from Fort Lauderdale-Port Everglades, Florida, aboard the Holland America Line's MS Amsterdam.
We were told this was a sold-out cruise for 1,380 fare-paying passengers. Many of these passengers had taken this cruise multiple times aboard this same ship. We became 3-Star Mariners due to this lengthy cruise and several others with the Holland America Line (HAL). Unfortunately, due to this covid-19 virus cutting the cruise in half we would not get in enough days leading to the next level of 4-Star Mariner status. More stars leads to many ship’s benefits.
There are, of course, lots of things to consider in the way of packing for a cruise of this length and for the various weather conditions to be expected. After all, this cruise would navigate the passengers into the very hot and humid Brazilian rain forest, to the extremely cold weather of the Antarctic. Several passengers had a single large suitcase just to handle their cold-weather gear that would be needed if they had the opportunity to take the several-day shore excursion being offered. Unfortunately, at the last minute, the continent of Antarctica closed off visitations and the excursion did not take place. Not sure if the covid-19 virus was the reason.
Day one of the four-day Antarctic Experience started on day 27 of cruising, Jan. 30, 2020. The ship did cruise through several straits, bays and passages.
Going back to day 25, Jan. 28, the ship was supposed to let passengers take the ship’s tenders (those orange lifeboats) in to Port Stanley, Falkland Islands for a few hours. Due to the ocean getting very choppy and the tenders not doing well as far as allowing passengers a safe passage from the ship to the tender and to the shore and return, the ship’s captain decided to cruise a day and head into the icy Antarctica waters.
Speaking of the ship’s captain/master, Jonathan Mercer, from Sussex, England; this was to be his last cruise, as he was going into retirement upon getting back to Fort Lauderdale. In the last few days, we have heard that our fine captain and his precious crew (as the captain loved to call them) were still going back and forth to allow the many crew members from Indonesia and the Philippines the opportunity to go home. Nice to hear this news and we hope this goes well. As far as we now know, there are no reported crew members with the virus.
Capt. Mercer made the fatal announcement over the entire ship’s public address on Wednesday, March 18, day 74, at noon that the cruise was over. Passengers were advised to start making arrangements to return home via any airlines still flying in the direction of their closest airports around the world. Many passengers were from Europe and there was a lone Chinese couple and their son. They did not come aboard from a Chinese city with any reported virus individuals.
After completing 77 days aboard the ship along with some 22 ports of call, on Saturday, March 21, it ended at the Port of Freemantle, Western Territory, Australia, and a hour’s ride to Perth, where the international Airport was located. We finally headed home to Oysterville, on board Emirate’s Airlines, from Perth to Dubai and then on to Seattle. Thanks to some local friends from Nahcotta for picking us up at the SeaTac airport and getting us back to the beautiful Long Beach Peninsula.
To others who have shopped for us during our 14-plus days of self quarantine, we can’t thank you enough. To those concerned, we have no health issues to report. Life is good: Stay safe and keep well.
Glad to see the report on Tom and Venita Brazier getting safely back home from their South America cruise aboard the HAL ms Zaandam. We have also cruised on this ship.
Cheers to everyone staying safe and following the security guidelines that have been all over the map.
Lee and Janice LaFollette live north of Oysterville.
