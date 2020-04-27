Loretta Hicks

Loretta Hicks is an inspirational community helper, currently concentrating on making safety masks.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Loretta Hicks is a professional seamstress who has found fulfillment in using her creative sewing skills to bring hope and a whimsical joy to our community.

During her 30 years of living in Ocean Park, Loretta has quietly made her contributions toward improving our quality of life. She is the creator of the garlic bulb costumes and garlic hats worn each year at the Garlic Festival; she made the “Greeter Doll” and aprons for The Ark Restaurant and is a founding member of the Quilting Club.

At 88 years old, she found herself confined to “house arrest” by her son as a precaution, but no one can stop her joyful spirit. So along with an estimated 15 other members of the Quilting Club she is making hundreds of bright, colorful masks to protect the community. Though it hides my smile each time I don one of her masks, I think of the joyful creator spreading the spirit of hope.

—Submitted by Candy Rutledge

Helpful numbers

Coffee Hour and POMPC Contact: Barb at 360-244-5566

OR-based Warmline: 1-800-698-2392

WA-based Warmline: 1-877-500-9276

Pacific County covid-19 News and Info:

360-642-9407 South County

360-875-9407 North County

Mobile Crisis: 1-800-224-2289

Crisis text line: “HELLO” to 741741

Teen Link: 1-866-833-6546

Peach of Mind Pacific County:

P.O. Box 708

Ocean Park, WA 98640

