Loretta Hicks is a professional seamstress who has found fulfillment in using her creative sewing skills to bring hope and a whimsical joy to our community.
During her 30 years of living in Ocean Park, Loretta has quietly made her contributions toward improving our quality of life. She is the creator of the garlic bulb costumes and garlic hats worn each year at the Garlic Festival; she made the “Greeter Doll” and aprons for The Ark Restaurant and is a founding member of the Quilting Club.
At 88 years old, she found herself confined to “house arrest” by her son as a precaution, but no one can stop her joyful spirit. So along with an estimated 15 other members of the Quilting Club she is making hundreds of bright, colorful masks to protect the community. Though it hides my smile each time I don one of her masks, I think of the joyful creator spreading the spirit of hope.
—Submitted by Candy Rutledge
Helpful numbers
Coffee Hour and POMPC Contact: Barb at 360-244-5566
OR-based Warmline: 1-800-698-2392
WA-based Warmline: 1-877-500-9276
Pacific County covid-19 News and Info:
360-642-9407 South County
360-875-9407 North County
Mobile Crisis: 1-800-224-2289
Crisis text line: “HELLO” to 741741
Teen Link: 1-866-833-6546
Peach of Mind Pacific County:
P.O. Box 708
Ocean Park, WA 98640
