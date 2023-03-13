Crisis Support Network and the Teen Advocacy Coalition brought nationally renowned expert and author Mike Domitrz to Pacific County schools on March 13.

With sexual misconduct cases being seen across our country, CSN, TAC and school districts in Pacific County are committed to being proactive with providing our students the skills and knowledge for making the safest choices for themselves and their peers.

guest491
Bravo! The recent escalation of violence against women and girls during and after the COVID pandemic has made the topic of safe relationships even more relevant. I am proud of our community for giving our students tools for a healthier life.

