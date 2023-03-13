Crisis Support Network and the Teen Advocacy Coalition brought nationally renowned expert and author Mike Domitrz to Pacific County schools on March 13.
With sexual misconduct cases being seen across our country, CSN, TAC and school districts in Pacific County are committed to being proactive with providing our students the skills and knowledge for making the safest choices for themselves and their peers.
Imagine if you had the power to stop one student from being sexually assaulted or harassed this year. Each of us does. On March 13, a critically acclaimed program titled “SAFER Choices: A Candid Look at Dating, Communication, Respect, & Sexual Assault” was presented to students thanks to the partnership between Crisis Support Network, Teen Advocacy Coalition, and Raymond, South Bend, Willapa Valley and Ocean Beach school districts.
In this hard-hitting and interactive program, students discover the power of “Asking First” in consent; how to intervene when alcohol and sexual pressures are combined together at parties and friends’ houses; and how to support survivors of sexual assault (friends and peers).
The results from the Center for Respect’s “SAFER Choices” presentations are remarkable. After presentations, students share that more than twice as many of them would slow down and talk in detail with a partner before in engaging in intimacy; not be intimate with a partner who has been drinking; will wait till they are the appropriate age to engage in such behavior; and will intervene when someone is trying to hook-up with someone who has been drinking. Plus, students say the amount of sexual activity would greatly decrease based on using these simple tools in their lives. Survivors in the audience have stated, “I wish someone had told me this because I never thought I had a choice!”
To learn more about The Center for Respect’s presentation of the “SAFER Choices” program, call Julie Jewell with Crisis Support Network at 360-875-6702. You can learn a great deal about Mike at www.CenterForRespect.com.
Bravo! The recent escalation of violence against women and girls during and after the COVID pandemic has made the topic of safe relationships even more relevant. I am proud of our community for giving our students tools for a healthier life.
