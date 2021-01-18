The Ocean Park Food Bank is actively seeking to relocate to a larger and newer facility. The food bank's current location is 1601 Bay Avenue, Ocean Park, where we have been since 2011. We appreciate various improvements made by our landlords, Don and Dick Sheldon, but we find the building still needs extensive remodeling to meet our needs. We serve over 400 families a month. Due to a prior rodent problem, we now store much of our food items in garbage cans, which limits how much food we can store in the space we have.
We are reaching out to residents of the peninsula for assistance and resources in our effort to relocate. Here are some of our needs: We need to be located near a bus line within a few blocks of the intersection of Bay and Vernon. We need a building with at least 1,500 square feet. Even better would be 2,000 square feet. We would like to eliminate our aging outdoor cooler with an indoor walk-in cooler. We currently have 14 freezers and three refrigerators. We could eliminate several of our freezers, but need outlets and electrical capacity for most of what we have now.
The new location would need to have an adequate parking area and access to existing utilities, rest room facilities for volunteers, and limited office space to assist clients and manage the operation of the bank.
The following are possible replacement strategies listed in no particular order.
• Find a new rental location. The food bank could relocate to another location, which should provide a larger storage and workspace and meet the constraints described in this article. As it has limited monetary resources, rent and utilities cannot be much greater than our current costs without additional long-term donations. The food bank can contribute, in limited ways, to tenant improvements or modifications to an alternate location to insure it meets our needs.
• Develop a new site. A new site would require many additional resources which are not within the food bank's current assets or skill set. A project manager capable of completing land and construction development would be needed. Funding resources through grants, loans or appropriations from county/state/federal budgets. The project must locate and purchase an appropriate site. Execution of Pacific County construction permits, potential land use and zoning revisions, and environmental determinations must be made. Once planning is completed, the construction must be managed, and the new building must be commissioned. The food bank would then relocate to this new location and begin operation.
• Ally with an existing Ocean Park organization. Various business and fraternal organizations are present in the Ocean Park vicinity. If these businesses or organizations have available floor space or have spare buildings with floor space, a partnership could be established.
The food bank is open today because of the generous support of Pacific County and its residents. This article is a call to community spirited individuals for further assistance. The food bank would greatly appreciate ideas or assistance from anyone who reads this article. We want to continue our Mission of providing nutritional support to Ocean Park residents and those who need assistance in the surrounding area. Please contact Michael Goldberg at 360-244-3969 or goldberg.mm@gmail.com.
