By Cyndy Hayward
For the Observer
Are you waiting for your CARES check, your portion of the over $2 trillion federal covid-19 aid package? Two trillion dollars! Imagine a pile of one million dollars. Then, imagine 2 million piles of them! This is our money, not a bank’s, not a corporation’s. Good for Congress, putting the money into the hands of people in desperate need and anxiety at a pretty remarkable speed. In our community, so very many families need this assistance and it is appropriate to use our treasury to help ease their burdens.
But, I ask myself, “Is this check meant for me?” In the attempt to expedite distribution of the money to Americans, Congress reasonably moved forward with minimal bureaucracy, simply a couple of income categories. So, I get a check. But, did I lose my job because of the economic shutdown? Did I lose revenue from being ordered to close my business? Were my children sent home from shuttered schools? The answer to all of the questions is “No.” I am retired. My income is not directly affected by the pandemic crisis. Sure, the stock market is in the toilet and I can fret over my retirement accounts. But, the market will rebound — it always has. I suspect there are in our community many retired folks who would also answer the questions I posed to myself with a “No.”
What to do with the check, then? As the money is needed as a lifeline for many of my neighbors, is it a windfall for me? I suppose the easiest thing to do would be to tear up the check, essentially saying to the government, “I don’t think you meant to give this to me.” Leave the money in the U.S. Treasury; ease the enormous debt burden we are and will be facing.
I have a suggestion for donating the CARES money. In 2012, the South Pacific County Community Foundation (SPCCF) was formed by local leaders to serve our area. I think of it as a kind of clearinghouse for directing charitable donations to worthy programs and causes in our community. By centralizing giving, the collective money can be invested for greater return than by individual organizations. The donor can specify which fund or organization to receive her or his contribution. In this time of need due to the pandemic, SPCCF has created four funds: a Community Emergency Relief Fund, a Community Food Fund, a Food 4 Kids Fund, and a Pacific County Immigrant Support (PSIS) Fund. Donations to one of these funds can be made through this link: https://spccf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list. More information about SPCCF can be found at www.spccf.org. And, donors will still retain a benefit from the CARES check — a charitable tax deduction!
Long-time Oysterville resident Cyndy Hayward last fall gave a talk about her dad, 95-year-old Adm. Thomas Hayward (ret.) who ultimately became commander in chief of the Pacific Fleet, and culminated his career as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as chief of naval operations.
CYNDY HAYWARD
Oysterville
