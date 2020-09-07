Big Brothers Big Sisters in South County needs a new home. The school has previously, very generously, provided a location for our office, but with covid restrictions they are needing more space so that students can be spread out when they eventually return.
We are looking for an organization or business that would be able to provide us with a small space that we could work out of. We would have a maximum of two employees in the space at one time, both thoroughly background checked and with lots of safety precautions in place (happy to provide more details on this). We would need some privacy as we will have some volunteers and families coming in (again with all safety precautions in place). We will provide everything we need (Wi-Fi etc.), we just need the space. We are open to locations anywhere from Surfside to Chinook to Naselle. Ideally this space will be free or low-rent as we are a non-profit.
Any help is greatly appreciated!
ROBYN HANDLEY
Director of Site Based Programs
360-783-1091
