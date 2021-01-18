I have never voted for Jaime Herrera Beutler and chances are that I may not vote for her in the future, but I would like to let everyone reading this to know that I consider her to be an incredibly brave woman when she went to the floor of the U.S. Congress along with nine of her fellow Republican representatives and voted in favor of impeaching Donald John Trump.
I don't know if everyone realizes how courageous this really was. Since that vote, there have been death threats made against some of these 10 Republican heroes. Incredibly, many of these threats came from members of her own party.
I don't know what the future holds for Mrs. Beutler. Some local Republican groups want her expelled from the Republican Party, which might be a good thing for her because then she could operate as an independent and vote her conscience, as she did for impeachment.
Who knows, I might even vote for her myself.
LES GERNERT
Ocean Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.